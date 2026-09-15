New Regulation Introduced On Remote Identification For Payment And Electronic Money Institutions

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Payment Services and Electronic Money Issuance and Payment Service Providers, published in the Official Gazette dated 04.09.2026 and numbered 33360, introduced an amendment concerning the identity verification methods that payment service providers may use in remote customer onboarding.

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The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Payment Services and Electronic Money Issuance and Payment Service Providers (the “Amending Regulation”), published in the Official Gazette dated 04.09.2026 and numbered 33360, introduced an amendment concerning the identity verification methods that payment service providers may use in remote customer onboarding.

The Regulation on Payment Services and Electronic Money Issuance and Payment Service Providers (the “Regulation”), which is subject to the amendment, sets out the procedures and principles governing payment services and electronic money issuance activities, as well as the operating licences, operating principles and obligations of payment service providers.

The Amending Regulation permits customers’ identities to be verified through biometric methods or identity documents with electronic authentication capabilities during remote customer onboarding.

The regulation introduced by the Amending Regulation and its potential implications in practice are summarised below.

Identity Verification Methods Available for Remote Customer Onboarding Have Been Regulated

Under the Regulation, payment service providers are required to carry out identification and identity verification procedures during remote customer onboarding in accordance with the methods and measures determined by the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye.

The Amending Regulation expressly provides that customers’ identities may be verified through biometric methods or by using identity documents with electronic authentication capabilities.

The amendment clarifies the regulatory framework governing the technological methods that may be used for identity verification in remote customer onboarding and provides an explicit legal basis for the use of biometric and electronic identity verification.

Entry into Force

The Amending Regulation, which is to be implemented by the Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye, entered into force on 04.09.2026.

Assessment and Conclusion

The amendment clarifies the identity verification methods that may be used in remote customer onboarding. In this respect, payment service providers should review their existing remote customer onboarding processes and assess whether their practices comply with the new requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.