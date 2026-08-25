February 2026: Key Developments In Law And Technology

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Significant developments in law and technology emerged in February 2026, including a new Turkish Personal Data Protection Board principle decision, proposed digital copyright regulation for online platforms, pay transparency discussions, OECD guidance on artificial intelligence, and a DSA investigation concerning TikTok. This update provides insights on these developments alongside recent judicial decisions in labour law and personal data protection.
Significant developments took place in law and technology in February.
Among the most notable were the new principle decision of the Turkish Personal Data Protection Board (KVKK), the proposed digital copyright regulation for online platforms, ongoing discussions on pay transparency, the OECD’s guidance on artificial intelligence, and the DSA investigation concerning TikTok.
We are pleased to share our February 2026 Law & Technology Update, which includes our insights on these developments as well as recent judicial decisions in the areas of labour law and personal data protection.