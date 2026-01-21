The Capital Markets Board Abolishes The Notarization Requirement For General Assembly Resolutions And Share Ledgers Maintained Via The Electronic Commercial Ledger System

Pursuant to its Principle Decision numbered i-SPK.128.25 and dated 15/01/2026 (3/52 p.d.), the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (the "Board") has adopted a new practice in the evaluation of applications submitted to the Board.

In the decision, reference is made to the Communiqué on the Maintenance of Commercial Ledgers Not Related to the Accounting of the Enterprise in Electronic Form, which was published in the Official Gazette dated 14 February 2025 and numbered 32813, and entered into force on 1 July 2025. With the entry into force of the system allowing commercial ledgers to be kept in electronic form pursuant to this Communiqué, the Board conducted an assessment regarding the use of electronic ledgers within its own processes.

Within this framework, the Board resolved that notarization shall no longer be required for general assembly resolutions and share ledger pages created within the Electronic Commercial Ledger System ("ECLS") by legal entities that have started to keep their general assembly meeting and resolution books and share ledgers electronically through the ECLS.

The Board had previously adopted the same approach for board of directors' resolutions created within the ECLS pursuant to its Principle Decision dated 09.10.2025 and numbered 54/1810.

