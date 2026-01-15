Electronic Commercial Ledger Becomes Mandatory For Companies Established After January 1, 2026

ith the announcement titled "The Electronic Commercial Ledger System Will Be Mandatory for Companies Established After 1 January 2026" published by the Ministry of Trade on 18 December 2025, explanations have been provided regarding the implementation of the legislation governing the keeping of commercial ledgers in electronic form.

The Communiqué on the Keeping of Commercial Ledgers Not Related to the Accounting of the Enterprise in Electronic Form, ("Communiqué") which sets forth the procedures and principles concerning the creation, keeping, storage, and submission of commercial ledgers in electronic form, entered into force on 1 July 2025; within this framework, the Electronic Commercial Ledger System ("ECLS") was put into operation as of the same date.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Communiqué, it has been announced that, with respect to companies that are obliged to keep the general assembly meeting and deliberation ledger and the share ledger in electronic form and whose incorporation and amendments to their articles of association are subject to the permission of the Ministry of Trade, the transition period envisaged for inclusion in the ECLS will expire on 1 January 2026. Such companies are required to be included in the ECLS for both ledgers by the said date.

Furthermore, as of 1 January 2026, all companies whose incorporation is registered with the trade registry shall be required to keep the share ledger and the general assembly meeting and deliberation ledger mandatorily through the ECLS. Upon registration of the incorporation with the trade registry, the relevant commercial ledgers shall be made available for use in electronic form simultaneously, without the need for any additional procedure.

Unlike the share ledger and the general assembly meeting and deliberation ledger, the keeping of the board of directors' resolution ledger in electronic form has been left to the discretion of the companies. The application principles and supporting documents regarding the ECLS may be accessed via the official website of the system.

The full text of the announcement is available at this link.

