Crowdfunding Information Forms Published By The CMB

Pursuant to the Communiqué on Crowdfunding No. III-35/A.2 ("Communiqué"), published in the Official Gazette dated 27 October 2021 and numbered 31641 and entered into force on the same date, in order for the funds required for a project of an entrepreneur or a venture capital company to be collected through crowdfunding platforms, information forms prepared in accordance with the standards determined by the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") must be published on the campaign page.

In this context, the draft crowdfunding information forms were previously made available for public consultation through a public announcement published on the CMB's official website on 31 May 2025, and the drafts were open for public comments until 14 June 2025.

Following the completion of the public consultation process, the CMB announced in its Bulletin dated 23 December 2025 and numbered 2025/65 that the final standards of the crowdfunding information forms to be published on the campaign page for the purpose of collecting the funds required by an entrepreneur or a venture capital company have been determined and published on the CMB's official website.

The relevant information forms can be accessed through the links below:

