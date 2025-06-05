Announcement From The Capital Markets Board Of Türkiye (Spk) On Draft Information Forms For Crowdfunding

Pursuant to Article 35/A of the Capital Markets Law No. 6362 and Communiqué III-35/A.2 on Crowdfunding, the SPK has published updated draft information forms to be announced on campaign page and used by entrepreneurs and companies seeking to raise funds through crowdfunding platforms.

In this context, the following draft information forms have been updated and prepared.

Draft Information Form for Equity-Based Crowdfunding (Entrepreneur)

Draft Information Form for Equity-Based Crowdfunding (Company)

Draft Information Form for Debt-Based Crowdfunding (Entrepreneur)

Draft Information Form for Debt-Based Crowdfunding (Company)

Stakeholders are invited to submit their comments and suggestions to kfbilgiformu@spk.gov.tr no later than June 14, 2025.

To Access the draft forms and further details click here.