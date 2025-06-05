ARTICLE
5 June 2025

Announcement From The Capital Markets Board Of Türkiye (Spk) On Draft Information Forms For Crowdfunding

N
Nazali

Contributor

Nazali logo
“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“
Explore Firm Details
Pursuant to Article 35/A of the Capital Markets Law No. 6362 and Communiqué III-35/A.2 on Crowdfunding...
Turkey Finance and Banking
Nazali Attorneys
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Pursuant to Article 35/A of the Capital Markets Law No. 6362 and Communiqué III-35/A.2 on Crowdfunding, the SPK has published updated draft information forms to be announced on campaign page and used by entrepreneurs and companies seeking to raise funds through crowdfunding platforms.

In this context, the following draft information forms have been updated and prepared.

  • Draft Information Form for Equity-Based Crowdfunding (Entrepreneur)
  • Draft Information Form for Equity-Based Crowdfunding (Company)
  • Draft Information Form for Debt-Based Crowdfunding (Entrepreneur)
  • Draft Information Form for Debt-Based Crowdfunding (Company)

Stakeholders are invited to submit their comments and suggestions to kfbilgiformu@spk.gov.tr no later than June 14, 2025.

To Access the draft forms and further details click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Nazali Attorneys
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More