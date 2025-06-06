ARTICLE
6 June 2025

The Centralized Crypto Asset Registration System Has Been Commissioned

N
Nazali

Contributor

The Central Securities Depository of Türkiye ("MKK") has launched the Centralized Crypto Asset Registration System to facilitate integration with Crypto Asset Service Providers ("CASPs").

This step was taken in line with the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye's ("CMB") regulations published in the Official Gazette on March 13, 2025, namely the ''Communiqué on the Principles Regarding the Establishment and Operation of Crypto Asset Service Providers" and the 'Communiqué on the Operational Principles and Capital Adequacy of Crypto Asset Service Providers.' As a result, the role and technical responsibilities of the MKK in this process have been clearly defined.

Within the scope of the new process:

  • Transactions involving the purchase and sale, initial issuance/distribution, exchange, transfer, and custody of crypto-assets; and
  • Customer and custody balance information of platforms

shall be reported by CASPs to the Centralized Crypto Asset Registration System.

Investors will be able to view these records related to their crypto-assets via MKK's e-INVESTOR application and compare them with the data provided by their platforms.

MKK continues to develop the infrastructure of the system and has initiated the integration tests required for the application for the operating licence of platform and custody institutions on the CMB's 'List of Operators'.


The deadline for CASPs to apply to MKK is June 20, 2025.

