Short Selling Ban And Duration Of Certain Measures Extended Once Again

The Capital Markets Board ("Board"), with its decision dated April 18, 2025 and numbered 24/733, had extended the duration of the temporary measures initially introduced in its decision dated March 23, 2025 and numbered 18/574, until the end of the trading session on May 30, 2025, in order to maintain market stability.

Pursuant to the Board's Decision No. 33/1023 dated May 30, 2025 ("Decision"), it has been decided to continue applying the aforementioned measures until the end of the trading session on July 4, 2025.

Pursuant to the Decision, the following practices will remain in effect until the end of the trading session on July 4, 2025:

The ban on short selling transactions in Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. equity markets will remain in force.

For share buybacks by publicly listed companies, regulations regarding price limits, session-based time restrictions, and special transaction notifications, as well as the restriction stating that the total cost of repurchased shares may not exceed the resources available for profit distribution, will not be applied.

In transaction on credit, the minimum maintenance margin ratio may be applied as 20% instead of 35%, temporarily and at the discretion of intermediary institutions.

