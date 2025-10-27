The Constitutional Court Has Annulled The Provision Granting The President Authority To Restrict Foreign Exhange And Money Movements!

Egemenoglu is one of the largest full-service law firms in Turkey, advising market-leading clients since 1968.
In its decision No. 2024/193 Merits 2025/136 Decision1 dated 17
June 2025 ("Decision"), published in the Official Gazette
on 15 October 2025, the Constitutional Court ("Court")
annulled Article 1 of Law No. 1567 on the Protection of the Value
of the Turkish Currency ("Law"). The annulled provision
had stated that: "The President is authorized to make
decisions for the regulation and restriction of the export from or
import into the country of currencies, securities, and bonds, and
of the purchase and sale of foreign exchange, cash, securities,
bonds, precious metals, precious stones, and any goods and
valuables made of or containing them; as well as of commercial
papers and all means and instruments used for payment, and to take
decisions aimed at protecting the value of the Turkish
currency."
