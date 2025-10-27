ARTICLE
27 October 2025

The Constitutional Court Has Annulled The Provision Granting The President Authority To Restrict Foreign Exhange And Money Movements!

Egemenoglu

Contributor

In its decision No. 2024/193 Merits 2025/136 Decision1 dated 17 June 2025 ("Decision"), published in the Official Gazette on 15 October 2025, the Constitutional Court...
In its decision No. 2024/193 Merits 2025/136 Decision1 dated 17 June 2025 ("Decision"), published in the Official Gazette on 15 October 2025, the Constitutional Court ("Court") annulled Article 1 of Law No. 1567 on the Protection of the Value of the Turkish Currency ("Law"). The annulled provision had stated that: "The President is authorized to make decisions for the regulation and restriction of the export from or import into the country of currencies, securities, and bonds, and of the purchase and sale of foreign exchange, cash, securities, bonds, precious metals, precious stones, and any goods and valuables made of or containing them; as well as of commercial papers and all means and instruments used for payment, and to take decisions aimed at protecting the value of the Turkish currency."

