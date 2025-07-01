Short Selling Ban And Duration Of Certain Measures Extended Again

The Capital Markets Board ("Board"), with its decisions dated April 18, 2025 and numbered 24/733, and dated May 30, 2025 and numbered 33/1023, had previously extended the duration of the temporary measures initially introduced its decision dated March 23, 2025 and numbered 18/574, in order to maintain market stability.

The Capital Markets Board ("Board"), with its decisions dated April 18, 2025 and numbered 24/733, and dated May 30, 2025 and numbered 33/1023, had previously extended the duration of the temporary measures initially introduced its decision dated March 23, 2025 and numbered 18/574, in order to maintain market stability. These measures were first extended until May 30, 2025 and subsequently until the end of the trading session on July 4, 2025.

Pursuant to the Board's decision dated June 27, 2025 and numbered 37/1177 ("Decision"), it has been decided to continue applying the aforementioned measures until the end of the trading session on August 29, 2025. Further information regarding the Board's decision numbered 18/574 concerning these measures can be accessed here.

Pursuant to the Decision, the following practices will remain in effect until the end of the trading session on August 29, 2025:

The ban on short selling transactions in Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. equity markets will remain in force.

For share buybacks by publicly listed companies, regulations regarding price limits, session-based time restrictions, and special transaction notifications, as well as the restriction stating that the total cost of repurchased shares may not exceed the resources available for profit distribution, will not be applied.

In transaction on credit, the minimum maintenance margin ratio may be applied as 20% instead of 35%, temporarily and at the discretion of intermediary institutions.

