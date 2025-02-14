ARTICLE
14 February 2025

Turkish Lira Borrowing Restrictions Lifted

With its decision dated 6 February 2025 and numbered 11145 (the "New Decision"), the Banking Regulatory and Supervisory Authority repealed its decisions dated 24 June 2022 and numbered 10250...
Turkey Finance and Banking
Muhsin Keskin,Seray Karaalp, and Furkan Karagolge
Recent Developments

With its decision dated 6 February 2025 and numbered 11145 (the "New Decision"), the Banking Regulatory and Supervisory Authority repealed its decisions dated 24 June 2022 and numbered 10250, 7 July 2022 and numbered 10265, 28 September 2022 and numbered 10438, 21 October 2022 and numbered 10389, and 4 September 2023 and numbered 10659 (the "Repealed Decisions").

What did the Repealed Decisions Regulate?

The Repealed Decisions introduced borrowing restrictions on Turkish lira commercial cash loans to be utilized by companies other than banks and financial institutions that are subject to independent audit in accordance with the Decree Law No. 660 and related regulations.

You may find more information about the Repealed Decisions here.

Conclusion

The New Decision removed the restrictions preventing certain companies from obtaining Turkish lira commercial cash loans from banks and financial institutions.

