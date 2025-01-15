ARTICLE
15 January 2025

A Circular Concerning Severance Pay Has Been Issued By The Ministry Of Treasury And Finance

MA
Moroglu Arseven

Contributor

Turkey Finance and Banking
İpek Ünlü Tık and Kaan Başer
The circular letter of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance has been issued on 06.01.2025. Accordingly, starting from 01.01.2025, the upper limit regarding severance payment calculations has been determined as TRY 46.655,43.

In accordance with the new increase; if an employee's monthly gross salary is higher than the aforementioned upper limit, severance payment must be calculated based on such upper limit, i.e. TRY 46.655,43. Employees with monthly salaries lower than the upper limit amount shall not be affected.

The previous upper limit, which was in effect between 01.07.2024 – 31.12.2024, was TRY 41.828,42.

You may access the relevant Circular through this link. (Only available in Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of İpek Ünlü Tık
İpek Ünlü Tık
Photo of Kaan Başer
Kaan Başer
