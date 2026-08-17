Newsletter On The Requirement To Publish Material Event Disclosures In English

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In an announcement published in its bulletin dated 13 August 2026, the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (the “CMB”) announced that the requirement to publish material event disclosures in English will be extended, as of 1 October 2026, to all publicly held companies whose shares are traded on an exchange.

Accordingly, as of 1 October 2026, publicly held companies whose shares are traded on an exchange will be required to publish their material event disclosures simultaneously in Turkish and English. Responsibility for the accuracy of the content of such disclosures will rest with the relevant company, and the English-language disclosure must include a disclaimer stating that the Turkish-language disclosure will prevail.

Until 1 October 2026, this requirement will continue to apply to companies falling within the first group under the CMB’s corporate governance regulations. The CMB has emphasized the importance of other publicly held companies that will become subject to the requirement completing the necessary preparations for compliance by 1 October 2026.

In the same CMB Bulletin, pursuant to Principle Decision No. i-SPK 128.29, the CMB also adopted the Guidelines on Green, Sustainable and Social Capital Market Instruments and the Guidelines on Sustainability-Linked Capital Market Instruments, which were prepared to replace the previously applicable Guidelines on Green Debt Instruments, Sustainable Debt Instruments, Green Lease Certificates and Sustainable Lease Certificates.

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