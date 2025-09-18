Crypto Scam In Turkey: What Victims Should Know About Their Rights

In recent years, cryptocurrencies have become one of the most popular tools attracting the interest of investors. Promises of high profits, ease of fast transactions, and a decentralized structure have led millions of people to enter the crypto market. However, this interest has also caught the attention of fraudsters, and crypto scam cases in Turkey have increased rapidly. Thousands of people have lost their investments due to fake exchange websites, Bitcoin scams, Ponzi schemes, and fraudulent coin promotions on social media. The most common method used by fraudsters is to lure investors into the system with promises of high returns and then block the withdrawal of funds. At this point, the first question in the minds of victims is usually the same: "Can I get my money back?"

Unfortunately, it is not always possible for crypto scam victims to recover their losses in full. However, Turkish law provides legal remedies through both criminal complaints and civil compensation lawsuits. Managing the process properly, collecting evidence without omissions, and obtaining professional legal support are critical to ensuring the fraudsters are punished and the damages minimized.

This article will explain what crypto scams are, outline the most common methods used in crypto fraud, discuss what victims should do and whether they can recover their money, highlight the most frequent mistakes made by scam victims, and finally answer frequently asked questions.

What Is a Crypto Scam?

A crypto scam is the fraudulent act of deceiving an investor through false promises, manipulation, or misleading projects in order to unlawfully seize their money. Unlike traditional fraud schemes, these crimes are often carried out online, across borders, and in ways designed to leave no trace. For this reason, many victims think it is impossible to recover their lost funds. In reality, however, it is possible to identify and prosecute fraudsters through legal proceedings.

Today, the most common types of crypto scams include:

Method Description Targeted Victim Fake exchange websites Users are asked to invest, but when they request a withdrawal, the site either shuts down or demands extra fees. Investors seeking quick profits Ponzi schemes Payments to earlier investors are made using money from new investors. Individuals looking for "regular high returns" Social media scams Fake ads are created using photos and videos of celebrities. Investors convinced by seemingly credible campaigns Scam coin projects Coins/tokens with no infrastructure are sold under promises of high profits. Those who want to invest early in newly launched coins Phishing (identity theft) Fake emails and links are used to steal usernames and passwords. Inexperienced or careless crypto users

The common feature of these methods is to attract investors with promises of quick profit and convince them to invest more money in a short period of time. However, once the investor attempts to withdraw funds, their request is blocked and the fraudsters disappear. At this exact point, it becomes crucial for crypto scam victims to know their rights and to pursue justice through criminal proceedings.

The Most Common Methods of Crypto Scams

Fake Crypto Exchanges

Fraudsters create websites or applications that appear to be legitimate exchanges to deceive investors. Users deposit funds, but when they attempt to withdraw, the site either shuts down or access is blocked.

Example: Through a platform called "Oceans Enterprise Smart Trade Coin Go", 387 individuals were defrauded of approximately USD 15 million. Prosecutors sought prison sentences of up to 7,748 years for the organization's leaders(AA, 2024). As a more illustrative case, imagine Ahmet, who believes he has downloaded a genuine exchange application from the Play Store. After his deposits allegedly grow tenfold, he attempts to withdraw some funds. He is asked to pay additional fees under names such as "tax" or "commission." Even after paying some, he cannot withdraw his money—because there is no real application at all, only a copy app designed for crypto scams.

Ponzi Schemes

These are chain-based systems promising high returns. Payments to earlier investors depend on the continuous recruitment of new investors. Eventually, the system collapses, and all participants suffer losses.

Example: In the Smart Trade Coin crypto exchange, users were offered financial incentives for bringing in acquaintances. Through this "pyramid scheme," USD 1 billion in crypto fraud was committed (Ministry of Interior, 2024).

Social Engineering Techniques

Fraudsters lure victims through persuasion and manipulation. They frequently use scenarios such as "you won a lottery," "inheritance from a deceased relative," or "low-priced product sales."

Example: A phone worth TRY 100,000 is advertised as being sold for TRY 10,000 in crypto. Funds are collected, and in return, counterfeit products are sent.

Malicious Software

Malware infiltrates users' computers or phones, altering wallet addresses so that transferred funds are redirected to the fraudsters' accounts.

Example: Mehmet made a transfer through his usual crypto exchange application to his registered wallet address. When the funds did not arrive, he investigated and discovered that a virus had altered the wallet address, diverting his money to a different account.

Phishing Attacks

Fake websites or emails are designed to look like legitimate exchanges. Once users enter their login credentials, the information goes directly to the fraudsters.

Example: Cemal, introduced to a woman via a messaging application, was persuaded to download the crypto.com defi wallet from Google Play Store. After entering his exchange credentials, his genuine exchange account was emptied, resulting in a crypto scam.

ICO (Initial Coin Offering) Scams

The term scam coin often refers to fraudulent ICOs. Since ICOs are largely unregulated, fake projects can easily deceive investors.

Example: In the OneCoin scandal, approximately 3 million people suffered losses totaling USD 3.8 billion. Research shows that about 78% of ICOs are fraudulent (SATIS Group Report).

How to Recognize That You Have Been a Victim of a Crypto Scam in Turkey

Victims of crypto scams often fail to realize it at first. Seeing their investments increase in value, they assume the system is trustworthy. However, when they later attempt to withdraw funds, they encounter constant technical excuses or lose access to their accounts entirely.

One of the clearest signs of fraud is the inability to recover deposited funds. Explanations such as "system maintenance" or "withdrawals temporarily suspended" are typical of crypto scams. In addition, the person or entity managing the investment may suddenly disappear, stop answering calls, and ignore messages. In some cases, victims are asked to invest even more money. Demands such as "You must add more funds to your account to withdraw" are typical of Ponzi schemes.

Another red flag is the promise of extraordinarily high returns. Promises of profits that are unrealistic under normal market conditions indicate that the system is fraudulent. Furthermore, the fact that many crypto platforms operate without any official license makes it even riskier for victims who fail to check credibility before investing.

In short, the inability to withdraw your money, the sudden closure of communication channels, constant pressure to invest more funds, and unrealistic profit promises are all clear indicators that you have been a victim of a crypto scam.

What Crypto Scam Victims Should Do First

Individuals who encounter crypto scams in Turkey usually experience great shock. The first reflex is often to immediately go to the police station to give a statement or to submit a short petition to the prosecutor's office. However, if such applications are rushed due to emotional reaction and lack sufficient evidence, they may not be effective. Mistakes made at the very beginning of the process can lead to consequences that are difficult to remedy at later stages.

The first step in such a situation is to remain calm and preserve the available evidence completely. Bank receipts, crypto transfer records, chat messages, emails, and screenshots of fraudulent platforms are the most critical pieces of evidence. In addition, if any funds were transferred to a company account, the company's registration details should be checked, and all relevant information about the company should be collected. Ensuring that these are not lost, altered, or collected unlawfully directly affects the strength of the investigation.

After this, the prosecutorial phase begins. Crypto fraud is not an ordinary matter that can be resolved through a simple complaint letter. The success of the application depends on identifying which type of crime was committed, which evidence will be added to the file, and which legal arguments will be used. Notably, offenses such as computer fraud, organized crime, or aggravated fraud each have different legal consequences. An incorrect or incomplete classification can weaken the case.

Another important point is that fraudsters often attempt to persuade victims to invest additional funds. Statements such as "You must activate your account to recover your money" or "You must deposit additional collateral to make a withdrawal" are well-known traps of Ponzi schemes. At this stage, obtaining proper guidance and distinguishing between steps that are truly beneficial and those that will only deepen the loss is vital.

In conclusion, every step taken from the moment you realize you have been defrauded must be planned and deliberate. Unprepared and solo applications often remain mere allegations, whereas professionally prepared applications ensure the process moves forward effectively. Therefore, the best approach is to act with a strategic roadmap from the outset and to build every step on solid foundations.

Can You Recover Your Money in a Crypto Scam?

Almost every victim of crypto fraud in Turkey immediately wonders whether they can recover the money they lost. The truth is that there is no definitive, one-size-fits-all answer. The type of fraud, the platform through which the funds were transferred, the identifiability of suspects, the strength of the evidence, and the scope of the investigation are all factors that directly affect the outcome.

Criminal proceedings primarily aim at punishing the perpetrators. In other words, the main objective in this process is to secure prison sentences for fraudsters. However, assets and financial transactions identified during the investigation may create the possibility of restitution for victims. In some cases, prosecutors may seize suspects' assets and return them to victims. Yet, if the funds have been transferred abroad or obscured through digital methods, recovery becomes significantly more difficult.

In addition, victims also have the option of filing a civil lawsuit for damages. In such cases, the purpose is to collect the receivable directly from the fraudster's personal assets. However, this process depends on conducting the proceedings properly and presenting strong evidence. Especially when dealing with fraud operations based abroad, international judicial cooperation mechanisms must be invoked. This not only prolongs the process but also requires technical expertise.

For all these reasons, it can never be guaranteed that the full amount lost in a crypto scam will be recovered. Nonetheless, this does not mean that victims are entirely helpless. With the right strategy, it is possible to recover part of the lost funds and, at the very least, ensure the fraudsters are punished. The most critical factor is how the complaint is filed and how the process is managed. While unprepared applications often remain simple "complaints," well-planned and substantiated applications move the case forward in a meaningful way.

In short, the possibility of recovering your money exists, but it depends on the quality of the steps you take and how consciously you manage the process. Victims who take the right legal steps at the right time can both ensure the punishment of fraudsters and seize the opportunity to minimize their losses.

Why You Should Work with a Lawyer in Turkey

Crypto scam cases are far more complex than ordinary fraud files. They often involve not only local but also cross-border transactions. While part of the funds may initially be transferred through domestic banks or wallets, they are quickly moved to foreign platforms, crypto exchanges based in different countries, and various digital wallets. In such a scenario, achieving results with a simple petition is rarely possible.

The legal terminology used during the investigation process and the characterization of the case directly shape the outcome of the proceedings. For instance, determining whether the incident constitutes simple fraud, computer fraud, or organized crime is crucial. Incorrect classifications may weaken the case from the very beginning. In addition, it is essential to ensure that all evidence is collected completely and in compliance with international standards.

Tracing crypto transactions often requires technical reports, MASAK (Financial Crimes Investigation Board) records, call detail records, and international correspondence. The process generally necessitates coordination not only with domestic authorities but also with foreign institutions. A single error at this stage can make the case significantly harder to resolve. Therefore, proceeding with an expert who knows the process and can establish the right international contacts is vital for building the case on a strong foundation.

Another important issue is that fraudsters frequently attempt to persuade victims to invest additional funds. Phrases such as "You must add more funds to activate your account" typically lead to even greater losses. In such cases, the victim's greatest need is a reliable roadmap. In short, success in crypto fraud cases is not a matter of chance. The process must be managed effectively, with evidence presented thoroughly and each stage—especially those involving foreign jurisdictions—handled without error. This is only possible with a law firm that possesses advanced technical expertise, international legal knowledge, and experience in crypto law.

In the case under review, it was established that on 21.06.2022, an individual contacted the complainant from the number +447471493430, claiming to be able to follow the latest developments in the crypto market, and persuaded the complainant to join a WhatsApp group named Binance Türkiye 183. On 02.07.2022, a message sent to the group promised a USD 5 bonus for signing up with the Trust Wallet application. The complainant registered, observed the bonus increase regularly, and subsequently deposited additional funds via Binance Connect into the Trust Wallet account. On 28.09.2022, without his knowledge or consent, he discovered that his funds had been withdrawn. Individuals contacted through the number +447859470561 told him that the funds had been transferred into a mining pool and would continue to generate income, leading him to invest more in dollars. However, on 17.10.2022, the complainant was removed from the WhatsApp group and found his account empty. It was alleged that 36,351 USDT had been unlawfully seized through fraudulent acts.In this context, the authorities should have determined whether Binance Connect had a representative office in Turkey, and if necessary, sought international assistance to obtain the account holder's identity and documents regarding the whereabouts of the funds. They should also have identified the owner of the WhatsApp account, investigated through the Cybercrime Department whether similar frauds were committed nationwide using the numbers +447471493430, +447859470561, and the Trust Wallet application, and assessed the suspects' legal status accordingly. Instead, the case was dismissed with the erroneous reasoning that "the act constitutes a cryptocurrency transaction from abroad that has not yet been regulated by public authorities, and since such transactions are not carried out through financial systems monitored by public authorities (banks, participation banks, etc.), it is technically impossible to identify or trace the perpetrator." This dismissal, based on incomplete investigation, was found unlawful, and the objection was upheld, ruling that the case should be reopened for further investigation. Court of Cassation Decision on Crypto Scam in Turkey, Court of Cassation, 11th Criminal Chamber, E. 2024/2829, K. 2024/14948, 09.12.2024

Common Mistakes Made by Crypto Scam Victims

One of the biggest problems victims face after falling into a crypto scam is making hasty decisions in the initial shock. Fraudsters' most common tactic is to persuade the victim once again. With statements such as "You must make an additional payment to open your account" or "You need to deposit more crypto to complete the withdrawal", victims are defrauded a second time.

Another mistake is filing a complaint using template petitions found online or directly reporting the case at the police station without legal assistance. Such applications are usually deficient in terms of evidence and weak in legal characterization. As a result, the case is left to chance and often fails to progress effectively, rendering the investigation weak. For an effective investigation, victims must seek assistance from a lawyer and collect evidence together with professional support.

A further mistake is assuming that the process can be pursued solely on the basis of personal statements. In reality, tracing crypto transfers requires MASAK reports, call detail records, and international correspondence. If these elements are not managed professionally, the case file remains incomplete, and the victim's losses worsen.

Some victims, struggling to accept what happened, withdraw from the process, believing it will be exhausting or that "nothing will come of it." However, this approach is precisely what fraudsters want, as victims' silence allows them to continue preying on new targets. Failing to initiate legal proceedings not only makes existing losses permanent but also paves the way for others to fall into the same trap. When a criminal investigation is launched, prosecutors can examine digital traces, bank movements, and crypto transfers, ensuring that fraudsters are punished and increasing the chance of recovering part of the lost funds. However, the longer the complaint is delayed, the greater the risk that evidence will disappear, money trails will be concealed, and perpetrators will be harder to identify. Since tracing crypto transactions becomes technically more difficult over time, each passing day worsens the victim's position.

In summary, the most common mistakes victims make are investing more money with fraudsters, filing unprepared complaints, delaying legal action, or relying solely on personal statements or an unqualified "acquaintance lawyer." Avoiding these mistakes is critical for ensuring that crypto scam cases progress effectively. Because in these cases, the lawyer must not only have advanced foreign language skills but also high financial literacy and proven experience in crypto law in Turkey.

In another case, a criminal investigation was initiated into allegations that suspects obtained unlawful gains from the complainant under the guise of crypto investment. Following the indictment, additional suspects were accused of participating in the same crime. However, by decision of the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office dated 03.03.2022 (Investigation No. 2021/134444, Decision No. 2022/36596), it was ruled that "there is insufficient evidence to file public charges against the suspects for the alleged crime.Nevertheless, the proper course of action would have been to obtain the complete case file against the primary suspect, review the existing evidence, include a certified copy in the file, and determine whether the additional suspects were also subject to complaint, whether any decision had been issued regarding them, and whether there was a duplicate investigation. If not, the suspects' bank and crypto account transactions should have been reviewed, expert reports obtained if necessary, and the witnesses listed in the complaint petition heard. Only then should the suspects' legal status have been assessed. Instead, the investigation was prematurely closed due to insufficient inquiry. Upon appeal, the Court ruled that the objection should have been accepted, and the investigation broadened. Court of Cassation Decision on Crypto Scam in Turkey, Court of Cassation, 11th Criminal Chamber, E. 2023/6719, K. 2024/9612, 09.09.2024

Protect Your Rights with Professional Legal Support

In crypto scam cases, eliminating victimization is not limited to filing a complaint. These cases involve highly technical and complex processes, ranging from collecting digital evidence to conducting international correspondence. Applications initiated with a simple petition often remain mere allegations, while professionally prepared files attract the prosecutor's attention and ensure the investigation is carried out effectively.

Professional legal support in Turkey first ensures that evidence is properly collected and submitted. Tracing crypto transfers, tracking wallet addresses, obtaining MASAK (Financial Crimes Investigation Board) reports, and securing communication records through official channels are all stages that require expertise. Conducting this process without error significantly increases the victim's chances of protecting their rights.

Moreover, crypto fraud is often international in nature. Funds are usually transferred to foreign exchanges or wallets abroad within a short period of time, making the process not only national but also dependent on foreign authorities. Correspondence with international institutions, navigating foreign procedures, and overcoming language barriers are only possible with the assistance of a lawyer experienced in this field.

In conclusion, crypto scam victims in Turkey often cannot achieve results by managing the process on their own. With realistic expectations and the guidance of an experienced attorney in Turkey, it is possible not only to ensure that fraudsters are punished but also to increase the likelihood of recovering at least part of the lost funds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

I was scammed in crypto. What should I do?

First, cut off all communication with the fraudster and do not invest any additional money. Preserve all evidence you have (bank receipts, transfer records, chat logs, screenshots). To properly manage the process, you should immediately file a complaint with the prosecutor's office. However, to make this application effective, it is crucial to seek legal assistance.

Can crypto scammers be identified?

Yes, in many cases, the identities of fraudsters can be traced. Crypto transfers leave records on the blockchain. Authorities such as prosecutors and MASAK can follow these traces with technical reports. In addition, phone records, bank transactions, and digital footprints also facilitate the identification of suspects.

Can crypto transactions be tracked?

Yes. Every crypto transfer is recorded transparently on the blockchain, which allows the tracing of funds from one wallet to another. However, transfers routed abroad or concealed through "mixing" methods complicate the process. At this stage, technical expertise and international cooperation are crucial.

Can the lost money be recovered?

It is not always possible to recover the entire amount lost. However, assets identified during the investigation may be seized and returned, or compensation claims may be pursued through civil lawsuits. The outcome depends on the strength of the evidence, the proper management of the process, and the availability of the fraudsters' assets.

Is hiring a lawyer mandatory in crypto scam cases?

While not strictly mandatory, in practice it is almost indispensable for effective case management. These cases are not limited to filing a petition; they involve international correspondence, digital evidence collection, MASAK reports, and technical analyses. Incorrect or incomplete applications weaken the process. Legal assistance ensures that the case progresses strongly and that your rights are best protected.

Conclusion

Victims of crypto scams in Turkey often make mistakes in the face of shock and uncertainty, which only deepen their losses. Yet in such cases, the sequence and quality of the steps taken directly determine the success of the process. Complaints filed hastily or without preparation may fail due to lack of evidence. However, with properly collected evidence, timely initiated proceedings, and a solid legal strategy, it becomes possible both to secure punishment for fraudsters and to recover at least part of the lost funds.

Remember, crypto scams are not a problem faced by you alone—hundreds of new victims emerge every day. Taking prompt action to protect your rights will not only reduce your own loss but also help prevent others from falling into the same trap.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.