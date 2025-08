İş Kanunu'nda KEP Düzenlemesi

Terminatıon Right Of The Employer Due To Conviction And Detention And Legal Consequences

Changes To The Notification Procedure In The Labor Law

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Pehlivan & Güner Law Firm is a Law Firm based in Istanbul. The Firm provides wide-range legal services with a client-oriented approach. It prioritises saving the clients’ business, time and funds through dispute-preventive advisory services, and develops resolutions for disputes in a legal framework.

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Accept