2025 Public Holidays And Working Hours Calculation In Türkiye

Table of Contents

In Türkiye, public holidays and their duration are clearly stated in the Law No. 2429 on National Holidays and General Holidays. In 2025, public holidays and their duration are given in the table below:

Holiday Date Day Duration Day(s) Falling on Weekend New Year January 1, 2025 Wednesday 1 Day - Eid al-Fitr Eve Day: March 29, 2025

Holiday: March 30-31 - April 1, 2025 Eve Day: Saturday (Half Day)

Holidays: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday 3 and half days 2 National Sovereignty and Children's Day April 23, 2025 Wednesday 1 Day - Labor and Solidarity Day May 1, 2025 Thursday 1 Day - Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day May 19, 2025 Monday 1 Day - Eid al-Adha Eve Day: June 5, 2025

Holiday: June 6-7-8,9 2025 Eve Day: Thursday (Half Day)

Holiday: Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday 4 and half days 2 Democracy and National Unity Day July 15, 2025 Tuesday 1 Day - Victory Day August 30, 2025 Saturday 1 Day Weekend Republic Day October 28, 2025 (Half Day)

Holiday: October 29, 2025 Tuesday

Holiday: Wednesday 1 and half day -

When is 2025 Eid al-Fitr?

In 2025, the eve day of Eid al-Fitr falls on Saturday, 29 March. 29 March is a half-day public holiday as of 13.00. It is a public holiday for a total of 3.5 days. 2025 Eid al-Fitr and the corresponding days are listed below:

Eid al-Fitr Eve Day of Ramadan: March 29, 2025 | Saturday (Half Day)

Eid al-Fitr First Day: March 30, 2025 | Sunday

Eid al-Fitr Second Day: March 31, 2025 | Monday

Eid al-Fitr Third Day: April 1, 2025 | Tuesday

How Many Days is 2025 Eid al-Fitr Holiday?

Eid al-Fitr is a public holiday for a total of 3.5 days. 2025 Eid al-Fitr will start at 13.00 on Saturday March 29, 2025 (Half Day) and will continue until Tuesday, April 1 (inclusive).

When Does 2025 Eid al-Fitr End?

In 2025, Eid al-Fitr will start on Saturday, March 29 (eve) and end on Tuesday, April 1.

When is 2025 Eid al-Adha?

In 2025, the eve day of Eid al-Adha falls on Thursday, June 5. Eid al-Adha holiday, which will start on June 5 for public employees, will end on Wednesday, June 9. 2025 Eid al-Adha and the corresponding days are listed below:

Eid al-Adha Eve Day: June 5, 2025 | Thursday (Half Day)

Eid al-Adha First Day: June 6, 2025 | Friday

Eid al-Adha Second Day: June 7, 2025 | Saturday

Eid al-Adha Third Day: June 8, 2025 | Sunday

Fourth day of Eid al-Adha: June 9, 2025 | Monday

How Many Days is 2025 Eid al-Adha Holiday?

2025 Eid al-Adha is a public holiday for a total of 4.5 days. The holiday, which will start at 13.00 on Thursday, June 5, 2025 (Half Day), will continue until Monday, June 9 (inclusive).

Calculation of Working Hours on National Holidays and Public Holidays

The compensation of employees for working on national holidays and public holidays is secured by law. According to the Labor Law, in the absence of a different provision in the employment contracts, work on national holidays and public holidays can only be performed with the consent of the employee. Even if the employee does not work on national holidays and public holidays, the wage of that day must be paid to the employee in full. However, if the employee works on these days without taking a holiday, the employer must pay the employee an extra day's full wage for each day worked. For example, if an employee's daily gross wage is 2,000 TRY, the daily gross wage he/she will receive if he/she works on public holidays will be 4,000 TRY. The amount of the aforementioned payments can be increased by individual or collective labor agreements.

According to Article 44 of the Labor Law No. 4857: "Whether or not to work on national holidays and general holidays is determined by collective bargaining agreements or employment contracts. In case there is no provision in the agreements, the approval of the employee is required to work on such days."

According to Article 47 of the Labor Law No. 4857 "Workers working in the workplaces covered by this Law, if they do not work on the days accepted as national holidays and general holidays in the laws, they shall be paid their full wages for that day without any work, and if they work without taking a holiday, they shall also be paid one day's wage for each day worked. In workplaces where the percentage method is applied, the national holiday and general holiday wages of the workers are paid to the worker by the employer."

provisions are included.

What is a Public Holiday?

Public holiday is the legalization and designation of days of national, religious or cultural significance as holidays, which differ according to countries.

Public Holidays and Periods

Public holidays and their periods are clearly stated in the Law No. 2429 on National Holidays and General Holidays. According to the Law, official holidays and their periods are listed below:

New Year's Day: 1 January is an official holiday.

23 April National Sovereignty and Children's Day: 23 April is a public holiday.

Labor and Solidarity Day: 1 May is a public holiday.

19 May Commemoration of Atatürk and Youth and Sports Day: 19 May is a public holiday.

Democracy and National Unity Day: 15 July is a public holiday.

30 August Victory Day: 30 August is a public holiday.

29 October Republic Day: It starts at 13.00 on 28 October and continues on 29 October and the public holiday is determined as 1.5 days in total. On 29 October, private workplaces must close.

Eid al-Fitr: It starts at 13.00 on the Eve Day and is a public holiday for a total of 3.5 days.

Eid al-Adha: It starts at 13.00 on the Eve Day and is a public holiday for a total of 4.5 days.

Is it Compulsory to Work on Public Holidays?

According to the Labor Law, the employer cannot force employees to work on public holidays. In the absence of a different provision in the employment contract between the employee and the employer, the consent of the employee is required to work on such days.

Is Overtime Paid on Public Holidays?

Payment of overtime wages on public holidays is required by law. According to the law, an additional day's wage must be paid for 1 day's work on public holidays. However, this rate may be less or more with labor contracts. In case of non-payment of overtime wages on public holidays, employees can terminate the employment contract by using the right of justified termination.

What is National Holiday and General Holiday Pay?

National Holiday and General Holiday Wage is the wage that the employee should receive if he/she works on the holidays determined by law. In order to receive National Holiday and General Holiday wage, the worker must work within the scope of the Labor Law. The wage of an employee working on National Holidays and General Holidays days is paid without any deduction without any work. However, in case of working on National Holidays and General Holidays days, one extra day's wage is entitled for each day worked.

What is Administrative Leave?

Administrative leave, also known as administrative holiday, is a type of leave that covers only civil servants working within the scope of Law No. 657, unlike public holidays. In this type of leave granted to public employees, the wages of the dates of leave are paid without any deduction and there is no decrease in annual leave.

What is the Difference Between Administrative Leave and Public Holiday?

Administrative leave is not a public holiday. A public holiday is a type of leave that does not discriminate between the private or public sector and covers everyone who works. Administrative leave, on the other hand, covers only civil servants subject to Law No. 657.

What is the Eve Day?

While the Eve Day was used to indicate the day before the Eid al-Adha, it has also been used for the last day before the Eid al-Fitr. Today, Eve Day is used for the day before any religious or national holiday.

Is Eve Day a Holiday?

The days preceding religious or national holidays are called the day of eve and are designated as half-day official holidays. In addition to Ramadan and Eid al-Adha in our country, the eve of the Republic Day is a half-day holiday. In other words, there is a 1.5-day eve holiday per year.

Wage Calculation for Half Day Holidays

Eve days are included in the scope of half-day official holiday as of 13.00. For the work done after 13:00 on these days, the employee must be paid an additional (½) half-day wage. In other words, the employee is paid 1 full day's wage.

Is 1 January a Public Holiday?

1 January is a public holiday because it is New Year's Day. Workers who work on 1 January are considered to have worked an official holiday shift. January 1, 2025 falls on Wednesday.

Is 18 March a Public Holiday?

18 March Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs' Remembrance Day is not a public holiday.

Is 29 March Half-Day Holiday?

2025 Eid al-Fitr starts on Saturday March 29, the Eve Day. Eid holiday will be between Sunday, March 30 and Tuesday, April 1. March 29 is a public holiday as of 13.00 and half-day work is performed. However, due to the fact that it is a public holiday, the employee is paid 1 day's full working wage.

Is 22 April a Public Holiday?

22 April is not a public holiday.

Is 23 April a Public Holiday?

23 April National Sovereignty and Children's Day is a public holiday. April 23, 2025 falls on a Wednesday. For this reason, Tuesday April 23, 2025 is a 1-day public holiday.

Is 1 May a Public Holiday?

1 May Labor and Solidarity Day is a public holiday. In 2025, 1 May falls on a Thursday.

Is 18 May a Public Holiday?

18 May is not a public holiday. In 2025, the date of 18 May falls on Sunday.

Is 19 May a Public Holiday?

19 May Commemoration of Atatürk and Youth Sports Day is a public holiday. In 2025, the date of 19 May falls on Monday.

Is 5 June Half-Day Holiday?

This year, Eid al-Adha starts on the eve of Thursday, June 5. The holiday will be from Friday, June 5 to Monday, June 9. June 5 is a public holiday as of 13.00 and half-day work is performed. However, due to the fact that it is an official holiday, the employee is paid 1 day's full working wage.

Is 15 July a Public Holiday?

15 July Democracy and National Unity Day is a public holiday. In 2025, 15 July falls on Tuesday.

Is 30 August a Public Holiday?

30 August Victory Day is a public holiday. In 2025, 30 August falls on Saturday.

Is 28 October Half-Day Holiday?

28 October is a public holiday as of 13.00. In 2025, 28 October falls on a Tuesday.

Is 29 October a Public Holiday?

29 October Republic Day is a public holiday. 28 October starts at 13.00 and is a public holiday for 1.5 days in total. In 2025, 29 October falls on Wednesday.

Is 10 November a Public Holiday?

10 November, the day on which we commemorate the founder of our Republic, the great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, is not a public holiday.

Is 31 December a Public Holiday?

31 December is not a public holiday.