ARTICLE
17 January 2025

Administrative Fines Related To Consumer Law Has Been Updated

MA
Moroglu Arseven

Contributor

“Moroglu Arseven is a full-service law firm, with broadly demonstrated expertise and experience in all aspects of business law. Established in 2000, the firm combines a new generation of experienced international business lawyers, who hold academic, judicial and practical experience in all aspects of private law.”
The Communiqué on the Reassessment of Administrative Fines to be Applied in 2025 Pursuant to Article 77 of the Consumer Protection Law No. 6502 ("Communiqué") was published...
Turkey Consumer Protection
İbrahim Enes Altan and Nejla Aydin Özer
The Communiqué on the Reassessment of Administrative Fines to be Applied in 2025 Pursuant to Article 77 of the Consumer Protection Law No. 6502 (“Communiqué”) was published in the Official Gazette dated December 20, 2024, and numbered 32758. Accordingly, administrative fines have been increased by 43.93%, in line with the revaluation rate specified in the General Communiqué on Tax Procedure Law (Serial No: 574). The Communiqué will enter into force on January 1, 2025.

The amounts of administrative fines to be applied between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025, pursuant to Article 77 of the Consumer Protection Law No. 6502, have been determined as follows:

Paragraph One:

  1. Subparagraph: 3,166 TRY
  2.  Subparagraph: 3,166 TRY

Paragraph Two:

  • Fine amount: 3,126 TRY

Paragraph Three:

  • Fine amount: 15,800 TRY

Paragraph Four:

  1. Subparagraph: 25,421,985 TRY

Other subparagraphs: 17,794 TRY

Paragraph Five:

Fine amounts:

  • 1,583,405 TRY
  • 355,907 TRY

Paragraph Six:

Fine amount: 3,126 TRY

Paragraph Seven:

Fine amount: 1,583,405 TRY

Paragraph Eight:

Fine amounts:

  • 79,171,438 TRY
  • 7,917,110 TRY

Paragraph Nine:

Fine amounts:

  • 79,142 TRY
  • 1,583,405 TRY
  • 158,305 TRY

Paragraph Ten:

  1. Subparagraph: 2,542,198 TRY
  2. Subparagraph:

First subparagraph: 1,604,819 TRY

Second subparagraph: 25,907 TRY

Third subparagraph: 178,473 TRY

(c) Subparagraph: 3,166 TRY

Paragraph Eleven:

Fine amount: 158,305 TRY

Paragraph Twelve:

  • Subparagraph (a): 158,323 TRY – 1,583,230 TRY
  • Subparagraph (b): 3,180,853 TRY – 31,808,530 TRY
  • Subparagraph (c): 79,161 TRY – 15,904,265 TRY
  • Subparagraph (ç): 86,358 TRY – 863,580 TRY
  • Subparagraph(d): 863,580 TRY – 8,635,800 TRY
  • Subparagraph(e): 863,580 TRY – 8,635,800 TRY
  • Subparagraph(f): 403,004 TRY – 4,030,040 TRY
  • Subparagraph(g): 86,358 TRY – 863,580 TRY

Paragraph Thirteen:

Fine amounts:

  • 86,358 TRY
  • 863,580 TRY
  • 8,635,800 TRY

Paragraph Fourteen:

Fine amounts:

  • 5,084,396 TRY
  • 1,583,405 TRY
  • 79,142 TRY

Paragraph Fifteen:

Fine amounts:

  •  406,750 TRY
  • 8,635,800 TRY
  • 1,439,300 TRY
  • 71,965 TRY
  • 15,253,191 TRY

Paragraph Sixteen:

Fine amount: 3,126 TRY

Paragraph Eighteen:

Lower limit: 15,800 TRY

Upper limit: 588,323 TRY

Paragraph Nineteen:

Lower limit: 406,750 TRY

Upper limit: 610,127,694 TRY

In line with the amendments introduced by Law No. 7392, the Communiqué also covers administrative fines to be applied under previous provisions:

Paragraph Three:

Fine amount: 15,800 TRY

Paragraph Four:

Fine amounts:

  • 316,660 TRY
  • 15,800 TRY

Paragraph Five:

Fine amount: 1,583,405 TRY

Paragraph Eight:

Fine amount: 7,917,110 TRY

Paragraph Nineteen:

Fine amount (lower limit): 395,824 TRY

You can access the Communiqué in Turkish through this  link.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of İbrahim Enes Altan
İbrahim Enes Altan
Photo of Nejla Aydin Özer
Nejla Aydin Özer
