Türkiye's First Direct Sales Regulation Enters Into Force On August 8, 2025

This regulation establishes the procedures and principles regarding the direct sales system previously regulated under Article 47/A of the Consumer Protection Law No. 6502.

Direct sales, as defined in the regulation, means "sales whereby the consumer purchases goods or services directly from the direct seller or from a direct sales company acting as an intermediary, and whereby the direct seller derives a benefit."

The new regulation imposes various prohibitions and obligations on direct sellers to prevent the direct sales system from evolving into a pyramid scheme. In addition, it expands the scope of responsibility by imposing various obligations on direct sellers, alongside the right of withdrawal granted to consumers for consumer protection purposes.

1- General Principles and Provisions

The direct sale of capital market instruments and crypto assets is prohibited.

Income generated from the direct sales system must be based on the sale of goods and services to consumers, not on recruiting new members to the system.

to the system. Excluding retail sales profit, the total benefits provided by the direct sales company to direct sellers may not exceed fifty percent of the net sales of the goods and services sold.

The benefits provided by the direct sales company to direct sellers for joining the system, excluding retail sales profit, may not exceed thirty percent of the total benefits distributed in the relevant calendar year.

2- Provisions Concerning the Direct Sales Company

A direct sales company must be a capital company with a paid-in capital of at least 10 million TL. The direct sales company must deposit at least 3 million TL in a bank. The direct sales company must obtain a "direct sales authorization certificate" from the Directorate General for Consumer Protection and Market Surveillance.



3- Provisions Regarding the Inclusion of a New Seller in the System

It is prohibited to obtain any benefit unrelated to the relevant goods and services from a new seller in order for them to join or remain in the system. It is prohibited to determine the seller's position in the system based on the mandatory entry package. Direct sellers have the right to withdraw from the system without incurring any obligations.



4- Responsibilities of the Direct Seller

The direct seller is liable to the direct sales company for the fulfilment of obligations towards the consumer.

Direct selling companies and direct sellers are jointly and severally liable for the fulfilment of obligations to the consumer.

5- Right of Withdrawal

The seller is obliged to inform the consumer of the matters specified in the Regulation.

The consumer has the right to withdraw within 30 days without providing any justification and without paying any penalty clause. Exceptions to the right of withdrawal for certain goods and services are listed in Article 18 of the Regulation.

6- Entry into Force

The provisions regarding the fifty percent and thirty percent limits on the benefits provided to direct sellers shall enter into force as of 1 January 2026.

Other provisions shall enter into force as of the date of publication, 8 August 2025.

The full text of the Regulation can be accessed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

