The Administrative Fine Amounts Under The PDPL Have Been Updated For 2026

The Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 ("PDPL"), Administrative fines, which were prescribed in line with Article 18, are updated through revaluation rates beginning from each calendar year, as per Article 17 of Law on Misdemeanours No. 5326, as well as the repeating Article 298 of Tax Procedure Law.
In this context, the revaluation rate for 2026 has been
determined as 25.49% based on the 2025 rate. In line with this
rate, the minimum and maximum amounts of the administrative fines
that may be imposed under the PDPL have been increased. The
comparative table of administrative fines for 2025 and 2026 is set
out below:
