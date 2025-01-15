Administrative Fines Under The Turkish Data Protection Law For The Year 2025 Announced

Administrative fines determined under the Turkish Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 ("KVKK") are updated annually at the beginning of each calendar year based on the revaluation rate announced pursuant to Article 17 of the Misdemeanors Law No. 5326 and Article 298 of the Tax Procedure Law.

Compared to 2024, the revaluation rate for 2025 has been determined as 43,93%, and the administrative fines have been increased accordingly. The comparative table of administrative fines for 2024 and 2025 is as follows:

