Introduction

While recent consumer trends support the growing importance of ethical marketing, companies are increasingly responding to the need for transparency with the acceleration of ethical consumption and the support of government authorities. Along with the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive1 ("CSRD"), the concept of Corporate Social Responsibility has emerged as a strategic opportunity among companies and has made it essential for those seeking to build brand value to adopt ethical marketing.

What is Ethical Marketing?

Ethical marketing refers to a company's adherence to the principles of honesty, transparency, accountability and fair trade when promoting its products and services.2 These values are communicated through marketing to create a positive impact on target audiences who share the same ethical beliefs. Ethical marketing not only aims to promote products or services and generate profits, but also prioritizes the maintenance of ethical standards throughout the process and considers the impact of these marketing strategies on both consumer and society.

The main ethical marketing practices are briefly described below:3

Integrity: Refers to honest promotion by avoiding making false or misleading claims in the promotion of products or services. This includes providing accurate information on pricing, content components and other important details in compliance with standards and regulations imposed by regulatory bodies.

Refers to honest promotion by avoiding making false or misleading claims in the promotion of products or services. This includes providing accurate information on pricing, content components and other important details in compliance with standards and regulations imposed by regulatory bodies. Sustainability : Refers to considering the environmental impact of products and services at every stage of the supply chain. Making a commitment to sustainability through marketing can positively impact brand reputation and resonate with environmentally conscious consumers.

Refers to considering the environmental impact of products and services at every stage of the supply chain. Making a commitment to sustainability through marketing can positively impact brand reputation and resonate with environmentally conscious consumers. Social Responsibility: Requires companies to contribute to society by addressing social issues. Practices include promoting diversity and inclusion, defending human rights and enhancing social well-being.

Requires companies to contribute to society by addressing social issues. Practices include promoting diversity and inclusion, defending human rights and enhancing social well-being. Transparency: Refers to open communication with consumers about business practices, policies and data use. For instance, companies should disclose the collection, storage and use of consumer data.

Consumers are making increasingly informed choices and now expect companies to demonstrate transparency and responsibility. Ethical marketing has the potential not only to increase consumer trust and strengthen brand reputation, but also to increase profitability through sustainability and achieve broader social and environmental goals. Prioritizing ethical marketing encourages brand loyalty and creates a positive brand perception among consumers.

Ethics in Business: Corporate Social Responsibility

The concept of corporate social responsibility refers to a company's accountability to its stakeholders and the public. By adopting and implementing these principles, companies aim to create positive impacts on society while improving their brand image.4

As a sustainable economic model, Corporate Social Responsibility enables companies to reduce risks, improve customer relations, manage human resources effectively, ensure operational sustainability, encourage innovation and ultimately increase profitability.5

Adopting a Corporate Social Responsibility approach can help companies achieve economic growth, while also benefiting society by encouraging the widespread adoption of ethical standards across sectors. An increase in the number of responsible companies therefore contributes to society at large.

The European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive represents a significant improvement in corporate transparency and accountability by focusing on environmental, social and governance ("ESG") issues. The CSRD requires companies across the EU to disclose detailed information about their sustainability practices, including their impact on society and the environment. It replaces the previous Non-Financial Reporting Directive ("NFRD") and broadens its scope, necessitating more detailed and standardized reporting. The CSRD aims to ensure stakeholders, including investors, consumers and public policy makers have access to consistent, reliable and comparable sustainability information.

By mandating comprehensive sustainability reporting, the CSRD aims to promote sustainable business practices and enhance corporate accountability. This increased transparency is expected to drive companies toward more ethical and environmentally friendly operations while aligning corporate actions with the EU's broader sustainability goals. Overall, the CSRD represents a critical step toward fostering a more sustainable and responsible business environment in Europe.

Furthermore, the transparency mandated by the CSRD allows consumers and investors to make well-informed decisions based on a company's sustainability performance. Therefore, ethical marketing, supported by compliance with EU directives such as the CSRD, is essential for building and maintaining a strong company reputation.

Conclusion

In today's business world, ethical marketing has evolved from a trend to a necessity. Consumers' increasing awareness of their purchasing preferences has made it essential to align marketing strategies with ethical values. Sustainability, social responsibility and transparency are key not only for brand reputation but also for customer loyalty and business growth.

Transparency, which lies at the heart of ethical marketing, builds mutual trust and genuine relationships with consumers, creating lasting bonds. By embracing ethical marketing, companies not only respond to consumer values but also shape their strategies accordingly. Looking ahead, ethical marketing is poised to fundamentally change how businesses interact with consumers, offering both ethical alignment and strategic advantages in a value-driven marketplace.

