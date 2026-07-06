Amendments To The Regulation On Commercial Advertisement And Unfair Commercial Practices

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Commercial Advertisement and Unfair Commercial Practices was published in the Official Gazette dated July 1, 2026. This regulation introduces significant changes in many current areas, such as targeted advertisements, advertising created using artificial intelligence, advertisements by social media influencers, environmental claims, sales with discounts, and consumer reviews.

Key amendments

A new Article 25/A titled "Targeted advertising" has been introduced into the Regulation on Commercial Advertisement and Unfair Commercial Practices ( "Regulation" ), providing that targeted advertising may be carried out on the condition that consumers are given direct and easily accessible information about which criteria are used to show the advertisement to the relevant consumer and how these criteria can be changed. This regulation also prohibits targeted advertising based on personal data profiling methods in cases where the consumer is known, or could reasonably be expected to be known, to be a child.

), providing that targeted advertising may be carried out on the condition that consumers are given direct and easily accessible information about which criteria are used to show the advertisement to the relevant consumer and how these criteria can be changed. This regulation also prohibits targeted advertising based on personal data profiling methods in cases where the consumer is known, or could reasonably be expected to be known, to be a child. It has been regulated that where artificial intelligence or other software is used in advertisements in a manner that significantly affects consumers' economic behavior, or where digital characters that are indistinguishable from humans are featured through the use of artificial intelligence technologies, this fact must be clearly, comprehensibly, and distinctly indicated. In addition, advertisements are prohibited where a digital replica of a real person, created using artificial intelligence technologies, is falsely portrayed as using, experiencing, or recommending a good or service.

Pursuant to the amendments made to Article 17 of the Regulation, it has been stipulated that general concepts and expressions constituting environmental claims shall be explained, that environmental claims shall specify the part, component, or life-cycle stage of the good or service to which they relate, and that any certificates and approvals referenced in advertisements containing environmental claims shall be substantiated by documents obtained from authorized institutions and organizations, relevant university departments, or accredited or independent research, testing, and evaluation bodies.

Pursuant to Article 23/A titled "Advertisements Made Through Social Media Influencers", which has been inserted into the Regulation, it has been stipulated, for situations exemplified therein regarding social media influencers, which expressions and methods shall be used to clearly, distinctly, and comprehensibly indicate advertisements.

With the amendment made to Article 14 of the Regulation, detailed rules have been introduced for the determination of the price prior to the discount.

The 72-hour period granted to sellers or providers who are the subject of a review on complaint platforms to submit an explanation or response has been reduced to 48 hours, and it has been stated that if no response is provided within the period granted, the consumer review shall be published directly.

Pursuant to the amendment made to the Regulation, the publication of consumer reviews obtained through channels where verification of the purchasing process is not possible has been prohibited.

The advertising ban applicable to fortune tellers, mediums, astrologers, and illegal betting and gambling games has been expanded to also include illegal games of chance.

Assessment

The comprehensive amendments will enter into force on August 1, 2026, and it is important that advertisements be reviewed in light of the new regulations. In particular, assessing compliance with the new rules -especially with respect to practices concerning targeted advertising, AI-supported advertising content, environmental claims, discounted sales campaigns, and consumer reviews- prior to the effective date will be beneficial in reducing potential risks of administrative sanctions.