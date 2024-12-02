Financing Opportunities For Green Transition Goals - TUBITAK

Gen Temizer is a leading independent Turkish law firm located in Istanbul's financial centre. The Firm has an excellent track record of handling cross-border matters for clients and covers the full bandwidth of most complex transactions and litigation with its cross-departmental, multi-disciplinary and diverse team of over 30 lawyers. The Firm is deeply rooted in the local market with over 80 years of combined experience of the name partners while providing the highest global standards of legal services.

The “Financing Opportunities for Green Transition Goals” Report roadmaps Türkiye›s efforts to achieve its green transition objectives. The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (“TUBITAK”) plays a central role by offering incentives focused on research and development (“R&D”) and innovation. This article of our new series will focus on TUBITAK's support programs for environmentally friendly technologies and their contributions to Türkiye's sustainability goals.

The 1501 TUBITAK Industrial R&D Projects Support Program and the 1507 TUBITAK SMEs R&D Startup Support Program support research, technology development, and innovation by Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (“SMEs”) through provision of non-repayable grants covering 75% of project costs. Both are designed to enhance project-based R&D and innovation capacities, strengthen competitiveness, and promote the Green Deal (the latter through scoring advantages for aligned projects). The programs are open to SME-scale capital companies based in Türkiye with applications accepted twice a year via calls announced in January and July.

The 1707 Call for Order-Based R&D Projects for SMEs (“1707 Call”) is part of the 1507 TUBITAK SME R&D Startup Support Program and aims to foster collaboration between client and supplier organizations to develop innovative products and processes for SMEs. The 1707 Call seeks to enhance the efficient use of public resources for R&D projects and promote partnerships. A Client Organization and at least one Supplier Organization can jointly apply. The Client Organization refers to capital companies in Türkiye which have signed a collaboration agreement with a Supplier Organization for R&D-based solutions. The Supplier Organization refers to capital companies operating as SMEs which participate in these projects.

The 1702 Patent-Based Technology Transfer Support Call (“1702 Call”) supports the licensing or transfer of patented technologies developed by universities, research centers, public institutions, technology transfer offices, and technology companies to capital companies in Türkiye. Projects are eligible for a maximum duration of 60 months with a project budget ceiling of 4,000,000 TRY and respective maximum support rates of 60% and 75% for large-scale Client Organizations and SME-scale Client Organizations. Eligible applicants for the 1702 Call include capital companies with Client Organization status; technology provider organizations (such as universities, research infrastructures, public institutions, public research centers and institutes); technology transfer offices; and capital companies operating in technology development zones under Law No. 4691.

The 1711 Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) Ecosystem Call (“1711 Call”) is an R&D initiative to encourage development of innovative AI-based products and processes by industrial organizations and SMEs based in Türkiye. The 1711 Call focuses on projects requiring collaboration between client organizations, technology provider SMEs, university research centers, and public research institutes to ensure more efficient use of public resources allocated for R&D support. Priority is given to projects in fields such as smart manufacturing systems, smart agriculture, food and livestock, financial technologies, and the impacts of climate change. Applications to the 1711 Call must be submitted jointly by a Client Organization, at least one SME acting as a technology provider, and an experienced university research laboratory/center or public research institute.

The 1004 Excellence Center Support Program (“1004 Support Program”) intends to establish high-tech platforms through fostering collaboration between the research depart ments of higher education institutions, private sector R&D/Design centers, and public R&D units. The 1004 Support Program prioritizes R&D and innovation projects aligned with the 2053 net zero emissions target with a focus on combating climate change and adaptation to the European Green Deal. Eligible research pro - grams may receive budgets of up to 150 million TRY with applications accepted from research universities designated by the Council of Higher Education, TUBITAK-affiliated centers and insti - tutes, and research units accredited under Law No. 6550. The collaboration platform must in - clude at least two R&D/Design centers and two research infrastructures or public R&D units.

The 1509 TUBITAK International Industrial R&D Projects Grant Program (“1509 Grant Program”) supports the participation of Turk - ish organizations in international R&D and in - novation projects by enhancing technical com - petence and knowledge bases. The 1509 Grant Program seeks to promote cross-border tech - nology transfer and develop original technolo - gies to enhance global competitiveness. Eligible large-scale companies and SMEs may receive grants covering 60% and 75% of their respec - tive R&D expenses. Any Türkiye-based company participating in the EUREKA program can apply (EUREKA is an international R&D program estab - lished by 19 European countries and the Euro - pean Union Commission to fund development of marketable products and processes).

