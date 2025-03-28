The Communiqué On The International Arbitration Fee Schedule Has Been Published

The Communiqué on the International Arbitration Fee Schedule ("Communiqué") was published by the Ministry of Justice in the Official Gazette number 32841 dated March 14, 2025.

According to the Communiqué, if the parties and the arbitrator or arbitral tribunal fail to reach an agreement on the determination of fees under the Turkish International Arbitration Law no. 4686 ("Law"), or if the arbitration agreement does not contain a provision on this matter, or if no reference has been made to established international or institutional arbitration rules, the provisions of this Communiqué shall apply to determine the arbitrator's fees. However, this does not apply in cases where an arbitrator's mandate ends, an arbitrator is unable to fulfill their duties due to legal or factual reasons, the parties agree to terminate the arbitrator's authority, or the dispute is not quantifiable in monetary terms.

The fees under the Communiqué shall be calculated as follows:

For the first TRY 500,000,00: 5% for a sole arbitrator, 8% for three or more arbitrators

For the next TRY 500,000,00: 4% for a sole arbitrator, 7% for three or more arbitrators

For the next TRY 1,000,000,00: 3% for a sole arbitrator, 6% for three or more arbitrators

For the next TRY 3,000,000,00: 2% for a sole arbitrator, 4% for three or more arbitrators

For the next TRY 5,000,000,00: 1% for a sole arbitrator, 2% for three or more arbitrators

For amounts exceeding TRY 10,000,000,00: 0.1% for a sole arbitrator, 0.2% for three or more arbitrators.

You can access the Communiqué here (Only available in Turkish).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.