2025 Tariffs For Expert Witness Minimum Fee, Mediation Minimum Fee And Sales Expenses Published

The Expert Witness Minimum Fee Tariff, Mediation Minimum Fee Tariff, and Sales Expenses Tariff were published in the Official Gazette dated December 25, 2024, and numbered 32763, to become effective as of the first day of 2025.

Below, you can find the details of the changes introduced in these tariffs.

A. Expert Witness Minimum Fee Tariff

With the 2025 Expert Witness Minimum Fee Tariff ("Tariff"), changes have been made to the amounts of fees and expenses to be paid to expert witnesses, effective from January 1, 2025.

You can access the full Turkish text of the Tariff here.

The fees payable to individuals as expert witnesses under the old tariff that came into effect on January 1, 2024, and the Tariff effective as of January 1, 2025, are comparatively presented below. According to the Tariff, the fees are:

For cases and matters handled in

enforcement and bankruptcy offices, sales offices,

civil courts of peace,

consumer courts,

civil and criminal enforcement courts,

criminal judgeships of peace,

and investigations conducted by

public prosecutor's offices:

Increased from 1,100 TRY to 1,600 TRY.

For cases and matters handled in family courts, labor courts, and cadastral courts:

Increased from 1,460 TRY to 2,100 TRY.

For cases and matters handled in

civil courts of first instance,

administrative and tax courts,

criminal courts of first instance:

Increased from 1,820 TRY to 2,700 TRY.

For cases and matters handled in

heavy criminal courts,

commercial courts of first instance, and courts for intellectual and industrial property rights:

Increased from 2,200 TRY to 3,200 TRY.

For cases and matters handled in regional appellate courts and regional administrative courts:

Increased from 2,320 TRY to 3,400 TRY.

For cases and matters handled in the Court of Cassation and the Council of State acting as courts of first instance:

Increased from 2,930 TRY to strong>4,200 TRY.

Under the previous Tariff, the fee for cases involving private legal entities was 3,000 TRY, while under Article 7 of the new Tariff, this amount has been increased to 4,400 TRY.

It has been observed that the fees determined in this Tariff represent an approximate 45% increase compared to the 2024 Tariff.

B. Mediation Minimum Fee Tariff

The 2025 Mediation Minimum Fee Tariff ("Tariff"), along with its annex showing the fee schedule, was published in the Official Gazette dated December 25, 2024, and has come into force.

You can access the annex to the Tariff, which shows the minimum fees to be paid to mediators in the resolution of private law disputes through mediation here, and the full Turkish text of the Tariff here.

1. Disputes Involving Monetary Claims or Monetary Valuations

In such disputes, if an agreement is reached first by a single mediator and then by multiple mediators, the percentages of the settlement amount payable to the mediators are as follows:

For the first 300,000 TRY 6% 9%

Next 480,000 TRY 5% 7.5%

Next 780,000 TRY 4% 6%

Next 1,560,000 TRY 3% 4.5%

Next 4,680,000 TRY 2% 3%

Next 6,240,000 TRY 1.5% 2.5%

Next 12,480,000 TRY 1% 1.5%

Next 26,520,000 TRY 0.5% 1%

Under Article 7(7) of the Tariff, the minimum fee for mediation in such disputes has been determined as well. In case of a settlement, the mediator fee shall not be lower than 6,000 TRY, regardless of the settlement amount.

2. Disputes Not Involving Monetary Claims or Monetary Valuations

In these disputes, the fees are based on the number of people on either side of the dispute and the hourly rate to be paid to the expert witness ("hourly rate") has been determined.The hourly rate per partyis as follows:

a) For family law, consumer law, and employment disputes:

Two people 785 TRY/hour

Three to five people 1,650 TRY/hour

Six to ten people 1,750 TRY/hour

Eleven or more people 1,850 TRY/hour

b) For rental, neighborly rights, and condominium disputes:

Two people 835 TRY/hour

Three to five people 1,750 TRY/hour

Six to ten people 1,850 TRY/hour

Eleven or more people 1,950 TRY/hour

In addition, if the mediator reaches an agreement, in disputes involving eviction requests, the fee will be half of the annual rent amount, and in disputes involving rent determination requests, the fee will be determined based on the one-year difference in the determined rent amount, in accordance with the second part of the annex titled "Fee to be Paid to the Mediator in Disputes Involving Money or Disputes That Can Be Valued in Monetary Terms" of this Tariff.

c) For elimination of joint ownership disputes:

Two people 900 TRY/hour

Three to five people 2,000 TRY/hour

Six to ten people 2,100 TRY/hour

Eleven or more people 2,220 TRY/hour

d) For commercial disputes:

Two people 1,150 TRY/hour

Three to five people 2,350 TRY/hour

Six to ten people 2,450 TRY/hour

Eleven or more people 2,550 TRY/hour

In the disputes mentioned under headings (c) and (d), if the mediator reaches an agreement, the fee will be determined according to the second part of the annex titled "Fee to be Paid to the Mediator in Disputes Involving Money or Disputes That Can Be Valued in Monetary Terms" of this Tariff. The minimum fee is9.000,- TL

3. Serial Disputes

According to Article 7(4) of the Tariff, if the mediator settles at least 10 disputes in cases applied within one month where at least one party is the same ("Serial Dispute") they shall be entitled to 5,000 TRY per case (regardless of the settlement amount) for commercial disputes or 4,000 TRY per case for other disputes.

As a result, under the Tariff, while the percentage rates for calculating expert fees in disputes involving monetary claims remain the same as in 2024, their corresponding settlement amounts have been increased by 33.3%. In disputes not involving monetary claims, the hourly rate to be paid to expert witnesses has been increased by approximately 45%.

C. Sales Expenses Tariff

The Sales Expenses Tariff ("Tariff"), which regulates the fees to be collected for preparatory and sales transactions conducted by enforcement offices, entered into force as of January 1, 2025.

You can access the full Turkish text of the Tariff here.

Pursuant to the Tariff, which was prepared based on Article 106, paragraph 7 of the Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law No. 2004, sales expenses are collected in advance before the commencement of sales preparation. If they are not paid, the sales transaction will not proceed. In other words, it is mandatory to deposit the sales expenses for the attached property in advance. If, during the transactions, it is understood that the amount deposited in advance is insufficient, the enforcement officer grants the applicant 15 days to complete the amount. For the determination of sales expenses, the tariff in effect on the date of the sales request is taken as the basis. If the tariff changes during the given period before the completion payment, the payment is made based on the old tariff.

The Tariff has been determined as follows,according to the table in Article 8:

Immovable property 36,000 TRY

Motor vehicles registered in the registry:

Automobiles and other cargo vehicles 21,500 TRY

Pickup trucks, minibuses, midibuses, off-road vehicles 23,000 TRY

Trucks, buses, tractors (TIR) 26,500 TRY

Construction machinery, trailers, tractor + trailer 29,500 TRY

Movable property 3,000 TRY

The calculation of sales expenses for the mentioned vehicles also includes the costs of vehicle preservation. For the calculation of expenses related to other attached properties listed in the table, only appraisal and sales costs are taken into account. For other properties not listed in the table, the fees in the sales expense table are used as a reference to the extent appropriate to their nature.

