Two-Minute Recap - Competition Law Matters In Türkiye

The investigation concerns allegations that MUYA Poliüretan Kauçuk Sanayi ("MUYA"), a Turkish manufacturer and distributor of slippers and footwear in the women's, men's, children's and medical categories, has imposed resale price restrictions on its authorised distributors across Türkiye, including those operating via e-commerce platforms, and has restricted the passive sales of its dealers.

Gen Temizer is a leading independent Turkish law firm located in Istanbul's financial centre. The Firm has an excellent track record of handling cross-border matters for clients and covers the full bandwidth of most complex transactions and litigation with its cross-departmental, multi-disciplinary and diverse team of over 30 lawyers. The Firm is deeply rooted in the local market with over 80 years of combined experience of the name partners while providing the highest global standards of legal services.

Article Insights

Gen Temizer are most popular: in Turkey

An administrative fine was imposed on Novonesis

The Competition Board ("TCB") imposed an administrative fine of approximately TRY 285 million (approx. USD 6,7 million) on the Novonesis Group for excluding its competitors in the industrial enzymes market. This decision, the first of its kind in the sector, carries significant importance for safeguarding competition in the market. The TCB concluded that the company abused its strong market position to outcompete rivals. During the investigation, it was found that Novonesis guaranteed its customers better prices than competitors under all circumstances, offered additional discounts in exchange for higher purchase volumes, and imposed conditions requiring customers not to purchase rival products. These practices were assessed as exclusionary conduct aimed at foreclosing competitors from the market, leading the TCB to determine that Novonesis had abused its dominant position. As a result, the company was fined TRY 285 million. This case represents the Turkish Competition Authority's ("TCA") first investigation in the enzymes sector, making the decision a precedent not only for all players in the sector but also for dominant undertakings operating in other markets.

The TCB revised Ferrero's Hazelnut Procurement Commitments

The TCB has amended the commitments imposed on Ferrero regarding concerns relating to competition issues in the Turkish hazelnut market, specifically for the year 2025. Ferrero's obligation to purchase at least 45,000 tons of in-shell hazelnuts during the September– December period each year has been revised exclusively for 2025 due to reduced yields and quality problems observed during this period. The TCB adjusted the committed purchase volume downward, applicable only for 2025. Accordingly, Ferrero will be required to purchase a minimum of 30,000 tons of in-shell hazelnuts during the September–December 2025 period. The TCB also decided that if Ferrero fails to comply with the revised commitment or any of the other commitments, the company will be subject to daily administrative fines for the duration of the non-compliance.

Coca-Cola was fined for obstructing an on-site inspection.

During an on-site inspection carried out at Coca-Cola, the TCB determined that certain data had been deleted after the inspection had officially commenced. Based on this finding, the TCB concluded that Coca-Cola obstructed and hindered the on-site inspection. As a result, the TCB imposed an administrative fine of TRY 282 million (approx. USD 6,6 million), noting that any interference with the integrity of a dawn raid, including the deletion of data after the inspection starts, constitutes a serious procedural violation under Turkish competition law.

An investigation was initiated into MUYA

The investigation concerns allegations that MUYA Poliüretan Kauçuk Sanayi ("MUYA"), a Turkish manufacturer and distributor of slippers and footwear in the women's, men's, children's and medical categories, has imposed resale price restrictions on its authorised distributors across Türkiye, including those operating via e-commerce platforms, and has restricted the passive sales of its dealers. In essence, MUYA is alleged to have prevented its dealers and retailers from selling products at prices independently determined by them and from fulfilling customer demands originating from different regions. As online orders also qualify as passive sales, the TCB will assess, within the scope of the ongoing investigation, whether these practices constitute a restriction of competition under Turkish competition law.

The TCB announced the fines imposed over the past 10 months.

The TCB announced that administrative fines totalling approx. TRY 11.5 billion (approx. USD 271.3 million) were imposed on companies over the past ten months due to competition law infringements. Within this amount, TRY 1.1 billion was imposed on the banking and finance sector. During the same period, the TCA received 1,430 applications concerning anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominance. Of the 72 decisions adopted, 12 were closed at the preliminary stage, while 60 investigations resulted in sanctions. The TCB also concluded 305 merger control cases, approving 280 unconditionally and 7 conditionally. Across several sectors, including food, construction, banking, infrastructure, and textiles, fines amounting to TRY 11.5 billion were issued, with the food sector receiving the highest penalties.

TCB Clears Öz-Gür Çay's Acquisition of Sole Control over Lipton Çay

The acquisition by Öz-Gür Çay of a certain percentage of the shares and sole control of Lipton Çay, which owns the fresh tea processing facilities located in the Pazar and Fındıklı districts of Rize, has been approved by the TCB with its decision numbered 25-43/1064-608 and dated 20.11.2025. As part of this transaction, the UK-based global tea brand Lipton has formally ended its 39-year production activities in Türkiye. As previously disclosed to the public, the negotiations between Lipton Teas and Infusions and Öz-Gür Çay regarding the transfer of the shares of Lipton Çay were finalised, submitted to the TCB for approval as required by law, and subsequently cleared, thereby completing Lipton's exit from tea production in Türkiye.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.