Certified Accounting Software In Portugal

Businesses operating in Portugal have a strict legal requirement to use certified accounting or billing software. This legal requirement ensures that electronic fiscal data is automatically prepared and transmitted to the Portuguese Tax Authorities, supporting full compliance and efficient tax reporting.

Dixcart provides effective wealth preservation solutions. We has been providing professional expertise to individuals and their families for nearly fifty years. Professional services include setting up and managing family offices, and structuring, establishing and managing companies. We are an independent group.

Article Insights

Lionel de Freitas’s articles from Dixcart Group Limited are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union Dixcart Group Limited are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, Transport, Government and Public Sector topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries

Relevant to all Businesses Operating in Portugal or Non-Resident Entities doing Business in Portugal

Businesses operating in Portugal have a strict legal requirement to use certified accounting or billing software. This legal requirement ensures that electronic fiscal data is automatically prepared and transmitted to the Portuguese Tax Authorities, supporting full compliance and efficient tax reporting.

The software must be formally certified by the Portuguese Tax Authorities. This certification guarantees that all invoices are tamper-proof, sequentially numbered, and carry a unique document identification code (ATCUD), ensuring that every recorded transaction is digitally signed and securely traceable.

Who Needs to Use a Portuguese Certified Accounting Software?

Any company operating in Portugal or non-resident entities registered for VAT in Portugal, must use a Portuguese-certified accounting or billing programme.

Process for Digital Tax Reporting

Certified programs automatically generate a SAF-T(PT) (Standard Audit File for Tax) file which is a standardised XML file that companies must submit to the Portuguese Tax Authorities. This file must be submitted monthly, or whenever requested, ensuring a digital map of all movements.

Integrating International Transactions

Many international ERP systems and e-commerce platforms are not natively certified in Portugal. As a result, integration with a Portuguese-certified account programme is required.

Integration can be achieved either through a middleware model or through manual batch imports.

The most appropriate approach depends on the size of the business (smaller companies might choose to opt for manual batch imports), as well as reporting needs, transaction volume, and wider operational requirements.

Importance of Using a Certified Portuguese Accounting Program

Companies that do not use certified accounting software are subject to fines and may face additional compliance scrutiny from the tax authorities. Ensuring that systems are correctly certified is an essential step for any business operating in Portugal.

Dixcart Portugal

Dixcart has been assisting international clients in Portugal for more than 35 years. Our relevance in the market and continued success is attributable to adding value to client needs, particularly where specialist local knowledge is required.

We regularly assist international clients in achieving full accounting and tax compliance in Portugal, integrating financial information from international ERP systems into certified Portuguese Accounting software.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.