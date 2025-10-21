Malta Streamlines Procedures For The Malta Permanent Residence Programme

What is the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP)?

The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) was introduced in 2021, when it replaced the Malta Residence and Visa Programme (MRVP). The MPRP is designed to grant permanent residency to non-EU/EEA/Swiss nationals and their eligible family members. The programme aims to attract foreign investment while offering successful applicants the right to reside in Malta and access benefits such as visa-free travel within the Schengen Area.

The programme underwent some amendments by means of Legal Notice 310 of 2024 (published by the Maltese Government on 19 November 2024) and Legal Notice 146 of 2025 (published on 22 July 2025).

More Flexibility for the Applicants

Legal notice 146 of 2025 introduces two significant changes which result in more benefits for the applicants:

One-Year Temporary Residence Permit

Applicants can now obtain a temporary residence permit, valid for one year, after passing initial background checks. This would allow applicants to settle in Malta while the application is still ongoing. Should the application be rejected, the applicant and all individuals included in the application will see their permits revoked within 15 days.

Property usage – possibility to let and sub-let the property in Malta

Applicants who own a property will be able to rent it out while they are not in Malta. For applicants who decide to rent a property, after 5 years they will be entitled to sub-let it (with the consent of their landlord) for the periods in which they are not in Malta.

Key Changes in Eligibility and Fees – The New Structure

The most significant changes are as follows:

Financial Eligibility Criteria

These changes became effective in January 2025. Under new provisions, applicants will have two options:

showing that they have capital assets of a minimum €500,000, out of which a minimum of €150,000 must be financial assets; OR show they have capital assets of a minimum €650,000, of which €75,000 must be in the form of financial assets.

Age Limit for Dependant Children and New Fees for Dependants

Before the changes in the rules, a dependant child included in the application could be over 18 years old, unmarried, and primarily financially reliant on the main applicant. This applied to biological and adopted children of the main applicant or their spouse, provided they met the criteria set by the Residency Malta Agency. From 1 January 2025, the definition of a dependant child will change to include only those who are under 29 years old at the time of application. This new age limit does not apply to adult children certified by a recognised medical authority as having a disability.

Qualifying Property Costs

Under the new regulations, the location of the property will not impact the financial contributions due by the applicant, which are set to €375,000 in case of property purchase, and to €14,000 in case the applicant decides to rent a property.

Main Applicant's Financial Contribution

The contribution that applicants will have to pay is now set to €37,000, regardless of whether the applicant purchases or rents a property.

Administrative Fee

The administration fee amounts to €60,000. This fee is non-refundable, with €15,000 payable within one month of application submission and the remaining €45,000 due within two months of receiving the letter of approval in principle. An additional fee of €7,500 will apply for each dependant (adult children, parents and grandparents). No additional fee will be charged for the spouse or for minor children of the applicant.

Donation to NGO

Applicants will also have to make a donation of €2,000 to a local philanthropic, cultural, scientific, artistic, sport or animal welfare NGO registered with the Commissioner of Voluntary Organisations.

Final Thoughts

Through recent amendments, the Malta Permanent Residence Programme reinforces its positioning as one of the most attractive programmes that allow free movement in the Schengen area. The new fee structure is less complex, and much easier to understand. Additionally, the temporary one-year permit and the possibility to rent or sub-let the property are significant benefits that were not included in previous versions of the programme.

How Dixcart Can Assist?

The Dixcart office in Malta has extensive experience in guiding clients through the application process of the MPRP and the various residence routes available in Malta.

Originally published 15 August 2025

