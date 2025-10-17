Green Deal: Oppenhoff Advises On The Sale Of Re.Lion.Bat. Circular GmbH To Environmental Services Provider PreZero

Oppenhoff advised the shareholders of Re.Lion.Bat. Circular GmbH on its sale to PreZero. The legal and economic transfer to PreZero took place in October.

The joint venture Re.Lion.Bat. Circular GmbH, formed by the DEPPE Group and Fahrzeug-Werke LUEG AG, has created a holistic recycling process for lithium batteries and built Europe's largest battery recycling plant in Meppen, Emsland. In addition, LUEG has established a decentralized logistics network for unloading and dismantling via LUEG locations in Germany and abroad.

Re.Lion.Bat. Circular GmbH currently operates Europe's largest recycling plant for lithium-ion batteries at its Meppen site. The state-of-the-art plant can currently process up to 30,000 tons of used batteries per year – with an approved capacity of 60,000 tons.

The recycling process in Meppen is based on a thermomechanical process that first shreds used batteries and then separates the materials they contain. This efficiently recovers plastics, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and what is known as black mass – a valuable mix of lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite. The high recovery rate and low-emission technology make the process particularly environmentally friendly.

The Oppenhoff team, led by Dr. Philipp Heinrichs and Prof. Dr. Nefail Berjasevic (both Corporate/M&A), included Dr. Günter Seulen, Antonia Timpanidis, Julian Spruytenburg (all Corporate/M&A), Marvin Rochner (Real Estate), Alexandra Groth (Employment Law), Dr. Daniel Dohrn (Antitrust Law), Dr. Patric Mau (IP), Marc Krischer, Daniel Gellrich (both Tax), Holger Hofmann, Dr. Carsten Bormann, and Maximilian Broich (all Public Law/Environmental Law).

The M&A team at Oppenhoff, which has received numerous awards in industry handbooks, has been advising national and international companies on transactions and corporate law matters for decades. Oppenhoff has already advised the DEPPE Group on the battery recycling joint venture with Fahrzeug-Werke LUEG AG and the resulting Re.Lion.Bat. Circular GmbH on the construction of the battery recycling plant.

