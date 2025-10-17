ARTICLE
17 October 2025

Women Leaders: The Power And Influence In Society

In the October issue of Forbes magazine, spotlighting Women Leaders: The Power and Influence in Society, Kyriaki Stinga and Marina Joud share insights on leadership, resilience...
Cyprus Corporate/Commercial Law
Kyriaki Stinga and Marina Joud
In the October issue of Forbes magazine, spotlighting Women Leaders: The Power and Influence in Society, Kyriaki Stinga and Marina Joud share insights on leadership, resilience, and gender balance in the legal profession. Both emphasize that success stems from integrity, discipline, empathy, and teamwork, while acknowledging the ongoing challenges women face in traditionally male-dominated environments. They highlight the importance of authenticity, emotional intelligence, and continuous learning as tools for overcoming stereotypes and inspiring others. Stinga envisions women using their empathy and strategic thinking to drive social progress, whereas Joud stresses the need for confidence, fairness, and mentorship to empower future generations. Together, they advocate for a more inclusive legal landscape where women lead with purpose, collaboration, and unwavering commitment to their values.

To read Kyriaki's interview, click here, and to read Marina's, click here or visit Forbes magazine

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kyriaki Stinga
Kyriaki Stinga
Photo of Marina Joud
Marina Joud
