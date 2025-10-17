In the October issue of Forbes magazine, spotlighting Women Leaders: The Power and Influence in Society, Kyriaki Stinga and Marina Joud share insights on leadership, resilience, and gender balance in the legal profession. Both emphasize that success stems from integrity, discipline, empathy, and teamwork, while acknowledging the ongoing challenges women face in traditionally male-dominated environments. They highlight the importance of authenticity, emotional intelligence, and continuous learning as tools for overcoming stereotypes and inspiring others. Stinga envisions women using their empathy and strategic thinking to drive social progress, whereas Joud stresses the need for confidence, fairness, and mentorship to empower future generations. Together, they advocate for a more inclusive legal landscape where women lead with purpose, collaboration, and unwavering commitment to their values.

To read Kyriaki's interview, click here, and to read Marina's, click here or visit Forbes magazine

