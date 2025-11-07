10.8 – Luke Hili Meets Liz Barbaro Sant And Sacha Said (Podcast)

Alberta Group is committed to protect life, property, and the environment in a natural evolution of its core values. Luke Hili sits down with Liz Barabaro Sant, Director at Alberta Group...

Ganado Advocates is a leading commercial law firm with a particular focus on the corporate, financial services and maritime/aviation sectors, predominantly servicing international clients doing business through Malta. The firm also promotes other areas such as tax, pensions, intellectual property, employment and litigation.

Article Insights

Luke Hili’s articles from Ganado Advocates are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union Ganado Advocates are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, Criminal Law and Privacy topic(s)

Alberta Group is committed to protect life, property, and the environment in a natural evolution of its core values. Luke Hili sits down with Liz Barabaro Sant, Director at Alberta Group, and Sasha Said, Head of Compliance and Administration at Alberta Group, to explore how ESG can create long-term value and become a present-day differentiator rather than just a future obligation. They highlight the importance of overlapping and reinforcing areas of ESG, moving it to something at the heart of the company's culture, learning from one another, and creating a collective impact while respecting each other and who they are.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.