7 November 2025

10.8 – Luke Hili Meets Liz Barbaro Sant And Sacha Said (Podcast)

Ganado Advocates

Malta Corporate/Commercial Law
Alberta Group is committed to protect life, property, and the environment in a natural evolution of its core values. Luke Hili sits down with Liz Barabaro Sant, Director at Alberta Group, and Sasha Said, Head of Compliance and Administration at Alberta Group, to explore how ESG can create long-term value and become a present-day differentiator rather than just a future obligation. They highlight the importance of overlapping and reinforcing areas of ESG, moving it to something at the heart of the company's culture, learning from one another, and creating a collective impact while respecting each other and who they are.

