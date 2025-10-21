Malta Introduces Citizenship By Merit

With the Legal Notice No 159 of 2025, Malta has updated the regulations for the acquisition of Maltese citizenship. This framework replaces the previous citizenship programme known as "Citizenship by naturalisation for exceptional services" and creates a naturalisation model which is now centred on merit and public interest.

The revamped programme is aimed at individuals who render an exceptional service or make an exceptional contribution to the Republic of Malta or to humanity. Eligible individuals may include innovators and scientists, high-profile cultural figures, philanthropists, entrepreneurs, as well as distinguished figures in various sectors such as diplomacy, health, resilience, technology and sports, among others.

The Application Process

The application process is initiated with a letter that the individual interested in applying for Maltese citizenship must send to Community Malta Agency (Aġenzija Komunità Malta), the entity that will coordinate the entire process. The letter should include a comprehensive proposal to the Evaluation Board, with a detailed description of the exceptional achievement(s), contribution(s) or public service that the applicant intends to render in the national interest of Malta.

The Agency, once satisfied with the content of the letter, will conduct a first round of due diligence on the applicant and any dependant included in the application. Following the due diligence, the Evaluation Board will assess the application and issue a recommendation. This recommendation will be submitted to the Minister, who will either reject the application, or issue an "approval in principle".

Following approval, the applicant will have to file an application for naturalisation on the basis of merit. This application should include:

Proof of residence in Malta for a period of at least 8 months preceding the application date;

Proof of title to adequate residential property in Malta;

An indication of the exceptional service made or to be made;

A confirmation of adequate knowledge of one of the official languages of the Republic of Malta;

Proof of ties created with the Republic of Malta.

After the submission of the application, the Agency will update its due diligence and request the Board to issue another recommendation. The Agency will submit the recommendation to the Minister who has the power to accept or decline the application. For successful applications, the Agency will issue a Letter of Approval in favour of the applicant and his/her dependants (if any).

Within six months from the date of the Letter of Approval, applicants will have to confirm in writing their intention to continue to observe and fulfil the commitments that were mentioned in the application and take the oath of allegiance.

Guidelines and Fees

The Agency has the prerogative to issue guidelines on the procedures to be followed and to set administrative fees for the various stages of the process. It is also responsible of ensuring the ongoing fulfilment of commitment and obligation of the applicant.

Deprivation of Citizenship

The Minister shall have the power to deprive a person of the Maltese citizenship granted under this procedure, should the individual fail to comply with obligations and commitments mentioned in the Letter of Approval and in other particular cases.

Additional Information

Dixcart has extensive experience in handling citizenship and residency applications. Our Team is ready to assist applicants and deal with the relevant authorities throughout the entire process.

Originally published 8 August 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.