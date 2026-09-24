Navigating The Enforcement Of Foreign Judgments In The British Virgin Islands

The enforcement of foreign judgments is a key consideration in cross-border disputes, particularly where assets, investments and corporate structures span multiple jurisdictions.

The British Virgin Islands is a leading offshore jurisdiction for trusts, holding companies and other wealth-planning structures. As BVI entities are frequently used in high-net-worth and corporate structuring, judgment creditors often need to pursue recovery through the BVI, even when underlying dispute has no other connection to the jurisdiction.

In a recent Q&A for Legal 500, our BVI disputes team examines the legal framework governing the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments in the British Virgin Islands and the practical considerations that can arise when seeking to recover assets.

The chapter explores the two principal routes to enforcement in the BVI, including the statutory regime available for certain designated jurisdictions and the common law process for judgments from elsewhere. It also considers the requirements a judgment must satisfy before it can be enforced, the grounds on which enforcement may be challenged, and the interim remedies available to preserve assets pending recovery.

As international disputes become increasingly complex, the chapter highlights the growing importance of asset tracing, insolvency-related remedies and other strategic enforcement tools. It also examines recent developments that may broaden the options available to judgment creditors pursuing recovery against BVI structures.

The message is clear: obtaining a judgment on the merits is only part of the process. Enforcement should not be treated as an afterthought once judgment has been obtained: the availability of assets, the location of structures, and the nature of enforcement mechanisms in relevant jurisdictions should inform strategy from the very start of a dispute. Understanding the available enforcement mechanisms and developing the right strategy from the outset can be critical to achieving a successful recovery outcome.

Read the full Q&A on the Legal 500 website.