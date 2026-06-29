Commentary On Council Of Ministers Resolution No. 1 Of 2026 Concerning The Regulation Of Procedures For Initiating Lawsuits Related To Government Entities

First: Introduction

Disputes in which government entities are parties are among the most prominent challenges they face, given their direct financial, legal, and regulatory implications. In this context, Council of Ministers Resolution No. 1 of 2026 (“Resolution”) was issued to establish a unified procedural framework for initiating lawsuits related to government entities, ensuring their proper representation before judicial bodies, curbing unwarranted expansion in resorting to litigation, and promoting alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

The significance of this Resolution lies in its reflection of the State’s direction toward developing the justice system beyond the courtroom and achieving a balance between protecting the public interest and safeguarding the legal rights of third parties.

Second: Objectives and Significance of the Resolution

The Resolution aims to:

Regulate the procedural relationship between government entities and the State Cases Department when filing or defending lawsuits.

Encourage amicable solutions by obligating government entities to pursue conciliation and settlement before resorting to litigation.

Reduce the number of judicial disputes and ease the burden on the courts.

The significance of the Resolution is further underscored by the fact that it establishes a clear legal framework for initiating government lawsuits, thereby preventing duplication in legal representation, as well as promoting amicable solutions reached outside the scope of judicial disputes.

Third: The Obligation to Pursue Conciliation and Settlement Before Filing a Lawsuit

Article 2 of the Resolution provides that the government entity must undertake conciliation and settlement procedures with the opposing party before requesting the initiation of a lawsuit, reflecting a modern legislative trend that favours alternative means of dispute resolution. The Resolution further requires:

Documentation of the conciliation procedures following the approval of the head of the government entity.

A statement of the reasons that prevented conciliation when the request is referred to the State Cases Department.

This approach represents an advanced step in promoting a culture of amicable settlement, given its positive impact in expediting dispute resolution and reducing financial and administrative costs.

Fourth: The Role of the State Cases Department

The Resolution grants the State Cases Department original jurisdiction to:

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Propose conciliation and settlement initiatives at any stage of the lawsuit.

Take the legal measures necessary to terminate the lawsuit once a settlement is reached.

This role reflects the legislature’s confidence in the State Cases Department as the body best positioned to assess the State’s legal interest and to unify the State’s defence strategy.

Fifth: Rejecting the Request to Initiate a Lawsuit

Article 5 of the Resolution authorises the State Cases Department to reject a request to initiate a lawsuit in specific circumstances, most notably:

If the value of the claim does not exceed QR 50,000, within an aggregate annual ceiling.

If sufficient documents and evidence are not available.

This may be understood to mean that the legislature intended to rationalise recourse to litigation and to avoid burdening the State Cases Department and the courts with claims of limited impact or lacking an adequate legal basis.

Sixth: Regulating the Engagement of Lawyers

The Resolution affirms the principle of confining the representation of government entities, in lawsuits filed by or against them, to the State Cases Department, and prohibits such entities from directly engaging law firms, except in cases of necessity and following the approval of the Minister of Justice. This regulation aims to:

Prevent conflicts of interest.

Unify the State’s legal policy.

Control expenditures related to legal fees.

Seventh: Conclusion

The Resolution represents a qualitative shift in the management of government disputes in the State of Qatar, combining procedural discipline, the promotion of amicable settlement, and the strengthening of the institutional role of the State Cases Department. The proper implementation of its provisions is expected to contribute to achieving prompt justice, protecting public funds, and reinforcing confidence in the State’s legal and administrative system.