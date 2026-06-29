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29 June 2026

Qatar Investment And Trade Court Launches Public Database Of Judicial Rulings

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Qatar's Investment and Trade Court has introduced a groundbreaking digital platform that provides public access to its commercial and investment-related judicial rulings. This initiative, part of the National Initiative for the Development of Justice Systems, aims to enhance transparency and legal certainty for businesses and investors operating in Qatar. The platform represents a significant alignment with international best practices in commercial court transparency and judicial accountability.
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The Qatar Investment and Trade Court (“Court”) has launched a new digital platform providing public access to its judicial rulings, marking a significant step in the ongoing development of Qatar’s legal and judicial framework.

The initiative, known as the “Code of Judicial Rulings”, enables users to access a growing repository of commercial and investment-related court decisions through an online platform. The launch forms part of broader efforts to enhance transparency, strengthen legal certainty and support the development of a more predictable business and investment environment in Qatar.

The new platform has been introduced under the second phase of the National Initiative for the Development of Justice Systems and reflects the judiciary’s commitment to increasing access to judicial information. By making judgments publicly available, the Court aims to provide businesses, investors, legal practitioners and researchers with greater insight into the interpretation and application of commercial and investment laws in Qatar.

According to the Court, the platform will operate through an automated system linked directly to its litigation infrastructure, allowing judgments to be published and updated continuously. The rulings will also be accessible through the Judicial Encyclopaedia, expanding the availability of judicial precedents and legal principles to a wider audience.

The publication of court decisions is expected to contribute to greater consistency and predictability in the resolution of commercial disputes. Access to judicial reasoning can assist parties in assessing litigation risks, understanding how courts have approached particular legal issues and evaluating potential outcomes in future disputes.

The initiative also aligns Qatar with international best practices adopted by leading commercial courts around the world, including the Qatar International Court (or QFC Court) where the publication of judgments serves as an important tool for promoting transparency, accountability and confidence in judicial institutions.

While enhancing public access to judicial information, the Court has indicated that the publication process will continue to respect applicable confidentiality and privacy considerations.

The launch of the Code of Judicial Rulings represents a noteworthy development for businesses operating in Qatar. Greater visibility of commercial court decisions is expected to support legal research, facilitate dispute resolution planning and further strengthen investor confidence in Qatar’s legal framework.

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