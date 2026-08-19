Enforcing Foreign Judgments In Egypt

As cross-border transactions and international disputes continue to increase, understanding the framework governing foreign judgments in Egypt has become essential for individuals and businesses seeking to give legal effect to judgments issued abroad.

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Egyptian law provides a structured mechanism for enforcing foreign judgments, whether through treaties or the principle of reciprocity.

As cross-border transactions and international disputes continue to increase, understanding the framework governing foreign judgments in Egypt has become essential for individuals and businesses seeking to give legal effect to judgments issued abroad. A foreign judgment does not automatically acquire legal effect within Egypt; rather, the successful party must obtain an exequatur, which is a judicial order issued by the competent Egyptian court granting the foreign judgment recognition and authority to produce legal effects in Egypt. This process is governed primarily by the Egyptian Civil and Commercial Procedures Law No. 13 of 1968, which establishes the conditions and procedures applicable to granting an exequatur for foreign judgments.

Egyptian law adopts a balanced approach that combines respect for foreign judicial decisions with safeguards protecting the principles of Egyptian procedural law and public policy. Where an international treaty or judicial cooperation agreement applies, its provisions will govern the enforcement process. However, in the absence of such an agreement, foreign judgments may still be enforced based on the principle of reciprocity, provided that the statutory requirements relating to jurisdiction, due process, finality, and public order are satisfied.

Legal Framework for Enforcement of Foreign Judgments in Egypt

The recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments in Egypt are primarily governed by Articles 296 to 298 of the Egyptian Civil and Commercial Procedures Law No. 13 of 1968. These provisions establish the legal basis for granting enforcement orders and set out the conditions that must be satisfied before a foreign judgment may produce enforcement effects in Egypt.

Under Article 296 of the Civil and Commercial Procedures Law, foreign judgments and orders issued abroad may be granted an enforcement order in Egypt under the same conditions applicable in the foreign country for the enforcement of Egyptian judgments and orders. This provision reflects the principle of reciprocity, whereby the enforcement of foreign judgments is based on the expectation of equivalent treatment between legal systems.

Accordingly, Egyptian law does not require the existence of a bilateral enforcement treaty as an absolute prerequisite for recognizing and enforcing foreign judgments. While applicable international conventions and judicial cooperation agreements take precedence where they exist, the absence of such an agreement does not prevent enforcement. Instead, the Egyptian courts may examine whether reciprocity exists between Egypt and the country where the judgment was issued.

Article 297 further provides that an application for enforcement must be submitted before the competent Court of First Instance in whose jurisdiction enforcement is sought, following the ordinary procedures applicable to filing a lawsuit.

The role of the Egyptian court at this stage is not to reconsider the merits of the foreign dispute or review the correctness of the foreign judgment. Rather, the court examines whether the foreign judgment satisfies the legal conditions required for enforcement under Egyptian law.

The Role of International Treaties in the Enforcement of Foreign Judgments

Although Egyptian law provides an independent framework for the enforcement of foreign judgments based on reciprocity, international treaties and judicial cooperation agreements remain an important mechanism for facilitating the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments.

Article 301 of the Egyptian Civil and Commercial Procedures Law confirms that the provisions governing foreign judgments do not prejudice the application of treaties concluded between Egypt and other states. Accordingly, where an applicable international agreement exists, its provisions will govern the enforcement process and may establish procedures or requirements different from those provided under domestic law.

One example is the Convention of the Arab League on the Enforcement of Judgments and Arbitral Awards of 1952, which aims to facilitate the enforcement of judicial decisions among participating Arab League member states. Under this Convention, final judgments relating to civil and commercial rights, payments, personal status matters, and certain other matters issued by competent courts of member states may be enforced in other contracting states, subject to the conditions set out therein.

The Convention limits the review conducted by the court of the requested state. The enforcing court is not permitted to reconsider the merits of the foreign judgment and may only refuse enforcement in limited circumstances, including where:

The foreign court lacked jurisdiction according to applicable international jurisdiction principles

The parties were not properly summoned or represented

Enforcement would violate public order or public policy in the requested state

A conflicting judgment or pending proceedings exist before the courts of the requested state involving the same parties and subject matter.

The Convention also establishes documentary requirements for enforcement applications, including the submission of a certified copy of the judgment, evidence that the judgment was properly served, and confirmation that the judgment has become final and enforceable.

Accordingly, where a treaty applies between Egypt and the country issuing the foreign judgment, the enforcement process benefits from the framework established under that agreement. However, in the absence of an applicable treaty, Egyptian law continues to provide a mechanism for enforcement through the principle of reciprocity.

Reciprocity as a Basis for Enforcement of Foreign Judgments

The principle of reciprocity plays a central role in determining whether a foreign judgment may be enforced in Egypt. Reciprocity does not necessarily depend on the existence of a specific bilateral agreement dedicated exclusively to the enforcement of judgments. Rather, it requires an assessment of whether the foreign legal system provides Egyptian judgments with equivalent recognition and enforcement treatment.

Reciprocity may be established in different circumstances. It may arise from an existing treaty or judicial cooperation agreement between Egypt and the foreign state, even where such agreement does not expressly regulate the specific category of judgment subject to enforcement, provided that it demonstrates a general commitment to judicial recognition and cooperation between the two legal systems.

Reciprocity may also be established through the domestic legislation or judicial practice of the foreign state, where that state recognizes and enforces judgments issued by Egyptian courts under conditions comparable to those applied by Egypt to foreign judgments. For example, certain jurisdictions, including the United States, do not rely on a comprehensive bilateral enforcement treaty with Egypt but may recognize and enforce foreign judgments, including Egyptian judgments, pursuant to their domestic laws and principles of comity and reciprocity.

Accordingly, Egyptian courts assess reciprocity by examining the practical and legal treatment afforded to Egyptian judgments in the foreign jurisdiction concerned. The focus is not merely on the existence of a formal agreement, but on whether Egyptian judgments can obtain equivalent legal effect before the courts of that foreign state.

This interpretation has been confirmed by the Egyptian Court of Cassation, which held that the legislator did not make the existence of a judicial cooperation convention the sole basis for enforcing foreign judgments. Rather, the existence of reciprocity between the two legal systems is sufficient, provided that the remaining statutory conditions for enforcement are satisfied.

Conditions for Granting an Enforcement Order Under Egyptian Law

Even where reciprocity has been established, a foreign judgment cannot be enforced in Egypt unless it satisfies the conditions set out under Article 298 of the Egyptian Civil and Commercial Procedures Law. These conditions aim to ensure that the foreign judgment respects fundamental principles of jurisdiction, due process, and public policy before it is granted enforcement effect in Egypt.

I. Jurisdiction of the Foreign Court: The Egyptian court must verify that Egyptian courts did not have jurisdiction over the dispute in which the foreign judgment was issued and that the foreign court had jurisdiction according to the rules of international jurisdiction applicable under its own law.

Accordingly, a foreign judgment may be refused enforcement where it was issued by a court that lacked international jurisdiction or where the dispute falls within the exclusive jurisdiction of Egyptian courts.

II. Proper Notification and Representation of the Parties: The parties must have been properly summoned and represented in the foreign proceedings. This requirement reflects the importance of ensuring that the defendant was given a genuine opportunity to present its case and exercise its right of defence.

Failure to properly notify a party of the proceedings may prevent enforcement, as procedural guarantees and the right to a fair hearing are considered matters closely connected to Egyptian public policy.

III. Finality and Res Judicata Effect of the Judgment: The foreign judgment must have acquired the force of res judicata under the law of the country where it was issued. In practice, this means that the judgment must be final and enforceable and must no longer be subject to ordinary methods of appeal.

Egyptian courts generally will not grant an enforcement order for a foreign judgment that remains subject to appeal or has not yet acquired binding legal effect in the issuing jurisdiction.

IV. Compliance with Egyptian Public Policy: The foreign judgment must not contain any provision contrary to Egyptian public order or morality. Public policy operates as a safeguard allowing Egyptian courts to refuse enforcement where the effects of the foreign judgment would conflict with fundamental principles of the Egyptian legal system.

However, the court’s assessment is limited to the compatibility of the judgment with public policy and does not extend to reviewing the merits or correctness of the foreign court’s decision.

V. Absence of Conflicting Egyptian Judgments: Finally, enforcement may be refused where the foreign judgment conflicts with a previous judgment or order issued by Egyptian courts between the same parties and concerning the same subject matter.

Through these requirements, Egyptian law seeks to maintain a balance between facilitating international judicial cooperation and preserving the fundamental principles governing the Egyptian judicial system.

How a Foreign Judgment Becomes Enforceable in Egypt

Enforcement pathway Enforcement requires more than obtaining a judgment abroad. The Egyptian court must confirm the applicable legal basis and verify that the judgment satisfies the requirements for recognition before granting it enforcement effect in Egypt. To view the full article please click here.

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