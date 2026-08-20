International Arbitration In Egypt: A Guide For Foreign Companies And Investors

Egypt offers a well-established legal framework for international commercial arbitration, but the effectiveness of that framework depends entirely on how parties draft their arbitration clauses. A foreign company entering an Egyptian joint venture, construction contract, or supply agreement must carefully address the seat of arbitration, governing law, language, and institutional framework—decisions that will determine where disputes proceed, which law applies, and whether awards can be enforced when

Established in 1985, Youssry Saleh Law Firm is a leading full-service law firm in Egypt, renowned for its expertise in supporting businesses across diverse industries and individual clients alike. We provide integrated legal services throughout the Middle East, offering tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients from large enterprises to SMEs in emerging markets.

Article Insights

Youssry Saleh & Partners are most popular: within Immigration, Antitrust/Competition Law and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

in Middle East

A foreign company negotiating an Egyptian joint venture, construction contract or major supply agreement may spend weeks discussing price, liability and performance obligations. The dispute resolution clause often receives far less attention.

That can become an expensive mistake.

When a serious dispute arises, a few lines drafted years earlier may determine where the case proceeds, which law applies, what language the parties use, who decides the dispute and where the winning party can enforce the resulting award.

Egypt has an established legal framework for international commercial arbitration. Law No. 27 of 1994 governs arbitration in civil and commercial matters, while Egypt’s participation in the New York Convention provides an international framework for the recognition and enforcement of foreign arbitral awards. Egypt also hosts the Cairo Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (CRCICA), whose current arbitration rules took effect in 2024.

For foreign companies, however, choosing arbitration is only the first decision. The arbitration clause itself often determines whether the process works as intended.

Why Foreign Companies Choose Arbitration for Egyptian Disputes

Arbitration does not automatically make a dispute quicker or less expensive. Complex construction, energy and shareholder arbitrations can become substantial proceedings.

Its attraction lies elsewhere.

International parties can choose arbitrators with experience relevant to the dispute, agree on a neutral procedural framework and conduct proceedings in a language that suits the transaction. They may also select the substantive law governing their agreement.

Perhaps most importantly for cross-border business, arbitration can offer a clearer international enforcement route than a domestic court judgment.

Egyptian arbitration law also limits challenges to an award. A losing party cannot simply appeal the merits in the same way it might challenge an ordinary court judgment. Law No. 27 of 1994 provides a specific annulment procedure with limited grounds.

That distinction matters when the parties come from different jurisdictions and neither wants the commercial dispute decided exclusively through the other’s domestic court system.

The Legal Framework for International Arbitration in Egypt

Egyptian arbitration law applies broadly to arbitrations conducted in Egypt between private or public-law persons. It can also apply to an international commercial arbitration conducted abroad where the parties expressly choose Egyptian arbitration law.

The legislation gives parties considerable freedom to design their procedure. They can adopt the rules of an arbitration institution located in Egypt or abroad, or structure an ad hoc arbitration subject to applicable mandatory rules.

The arbitration agreement itself must be in writing. Egyptian law also recognises the independence of the arbitration clause from the underlying contract. Therefore, termination or invalidity allegations concerning the principal contract do not automatically eliminate an otherwise valid arbitration clause.

This separation becomes particularly important in disputes where one party argues that the entire agreement should never have existed.

Does that automatically destroy the arbitration clause? Not necessarily.

The tribunal can normally determine questions concerning its own jurisdiction, including challenges to the existence, validity or scope of the arbitration agreement.

Four Choices That Shape International Arbitration in Egypt

A well-drafted clause should do considerably more than state that disputes “shall be settled by arbitration.”

Four decisions deserve particular attention.

1. The Seat of Arbitration

The seat is the legal home of the arbitration.

It influences the procedural law that governs the proceedings and identifies the courts that may exercise supervisory functions, including hearing an annulment application.

An agreement selecting Cairo as the seat does not mean every hearing must physically take place in Cairo. Egyptian law allows the parties to choose the place of arbitration, while tribunals may hold hearings and conduct other procedural steps elsewhere where appropriate. The Egyptian Court of Cassation has also recognised the distinction between the juridical seat and the physical venue of hearings.

This is often misunderstood in international contract negotiations. Choosing the seat is a legal decision, not simply a logistical one.

2. Institutional or Ad Hoc Arbitration

Parties can choose institutional arbitration or establish an ad hoc procedure.

For Egypt-related transactions, CRCICA is an important institutional option. Its 2024 Arbitration Rules address matters including tribunal constitution, procedural management, emergency arbitration and expedited proceedings.

Other international arbitration institutions may also administer disputes involving Egyptian parties, depending on what the contract provides.

An ad hoc clause can instead refer disputes to arbitration under rules such as the UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules without placing the proceeding under a traditional arbitral institution.

The correct approach depends on the transaction. What matters is clarity. Clauses that combine incompatible institutions, rules and appointment mechanisms can create jurisdictional disputes before the parties ever reach the substance of the case.

3. Language

Parties may agree on the language of arbitration.

Under Egyptian arbitration law, Arabic applies by default unless the parties agree on another language or the tribunal determines otherwise. In international transactions, parties commonly address the language directly in the arbitration clause rather than leave the issue unresolved.

CRCICA’s rules similarly allow the parties to agree on the language, with the tribunal determining it when no agreement exists.

For a contract containing large volumes of English-language technical, financial or engineering material, that choice can have significant procedural consequences.

4. Governing Law

The law governing the contract should not be confused with the law governing the arbitration procedure.

For example, parties could theoretically select Egyptian substantive law for the contract while choosing a different jurisdiction as the arbitral seat. Conversely, an Egypt-seated arbitration does not by itself mean that Egyptian substantive law governs every contractual issue.

Egyptian arbitration law respects the parties’ choice of substantive rules. If they make no choice, the tribunal applies the law it considers most closely connected to the dispute.

A professionally drafted contract should therefore address these questions separately rather than assume that one choice answers all of them.

What Types of Egypt-Related Disputes Commonly Go to Arbitration?

International arbitration in Egypt can arise across a wide range of commercial relationships.

Commercial Contract Disputes

Supply agreements, distribution arrangements, service contracts, technology transactions and other cross-border commercial agreements frequently contain arbitration provisions.

Disputes may concern non-payment, breach of contract, warranties, delays, termination or the interpretation of contractual obligations.

Joint Venture and Shareholder Disputes

A foreign shareholder may face disputes over governance, reserved matters, funding obligations, share transfers, exit arrangements or alleged breaches of a shareholders’ agreement.

Here, drafting requires particular care.

The company’s constitutional documents, shareholders’ agreement and related transaction documents should not contain conflicting dispute resolution mechanisms. Otherwise, related claims may end up before different tribunals or courts.

Construction, Infrastructure and Energy Projects

Large projects often generate technically complex disputes involving variations, delay, extensions of time, defects, performance guarantees or payment claims.

Arbitration allows the parties to appoint decision-makers with suitable legal or sector experience and develop procedures appropriate for expert-heavy disputes.

Contracts Involving State Entities

This area requires an additional level of review.

Egyptian arbitration law specifically provides that arbitration agreements concerning administrative contracts involving public juridical persons require approval from the competent minister or the official exercising that authority, and that this approval power cannot be delegated.

Foreign counsel should not assume that every contract with an entity connected to the Egyptian state follows the same rules. The entity’s legal status and the nature of the agreement matter.

The approval question should therefore be examined when the parties draft the contract, not for the first time after a dispute arises.

Enforcing an Arbitral Award in Egypt

Winning an arbitration and collecting under the award are two different stages.

The enforcement path also depends on where the award was made.

Awards Made Under Egyptian Arbitration Law

For awards governed by Law No. 27 of 1994, the successful party must follow the statutory enforcement procedure.

Among other requirements, the applicant generally needs the award or a signed copy, the arbitration agreement, an authenticated Arabic translation where the award is in another language, and evidence concerning the required deposit of the award with the competent court.

For international commercial arbitration, the Cairo Court of Appeal generally exercises the functions allocated to the Egyptian judiciary under the Arbitration Law unless the parties have agreed on another Egyptian court of appeal.

The court must also consider whether enforcement would conflict with an existing Egyptian judgment concerning the subject matter, violate Egyptian public policy or involve an award that was not properly notified to the party against whom enforcement is sought.

Enforcing a Foreign Arbitral Award in Egypt

Egypt acceded to the 1958 New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards in 1959.

That matters where a company wins an arbitration seated outside Egypt and later needs to pursue assets located in Egypt.

The Convention requires contracting states to recognise covered foreign arbitral awards subject to limited grounds on which recognition or enforcement may be refused. Those grounds include issues such as invalid arbitration agreements, lack of proper notice, matters falling outside the arbitration agreement, procedural irregularities and public policy concerns.

Enforcement therefore does not involve trying the commercial dispute again from the beginning.

Still, a foreign award should not be treated as automatically executable upon arrival in Egypt. The winning party must satisfy the applicable procedural requirements and deal with any legitimate enforcement objections.

This is why enforcement strategy should begin before the arbitration starts. A claimant should consider where the counterparty’s meaningful assets sit and what enforcement regimes may apply to them.

Annulment: When Can an Egyptian Arbitral Award Be Challenged?

A dissatisfied party cannot ask an Egyptian court simply to reconsider whether the tribunal reached the right commercial conclusion.

Law No. 27 of 1994 limits annulment to specified grounds.

They include circumstances involving:

an absent, invalid or expired arbitration agreement;

incapacity affecting a party to the arbitration agreement;

a serious inability to present a case;

failure by the tribunal to apply the substantive law chosen by the parties;

improper tribunal constitution or arbitrator appointment;

an award exceeding the arbitration agreement;

procedural or legal defects that cause nullity; and

conflict with Egyptian public policy.

The law generally gives a party 90 days from notification of the award to bring an annulment action.

Filing that action does not automatically suspend enforcement. A court may grant a suspension where the applicant requests one and presents serious grounds.

The practical point is important: annulment is not an appeal on the merits.

A party usually needs to identify a defect that falls within the statutory framework rather than merely argue that the arbitrators assessed the contract, evidence or damages incorrectly.

Investor-State Arbitration Is a Different Category

Commercial arbitration should also be distinguished from investor-state arbitration.

Egypt has been a contracting state to the ICSID Convention since 1972.

That status does not mean every foreign investor can automatically bring an ICSID claim against Egypt.

Investment arbitration requires an independent basis for consent and jurisdiction. Depending on the circumstances, that basis may arise from an applicable investment treaty, investment legislation or a specific agreement containing state consent to arbitration.

Some investor-state disputes proceed under the ICSID Convention. Others may use the UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules or another agreed framework.

This distinction matters because a commercial dispute against an Egyptian business partner and a treaty claim against the Egyptian state involve fundamentally different jurisdictional questions, remedies and enforcement regimes.

Companies should therefore avoid treating “international arbitration” as a single procedure applicable to every investment-related disagreement.

The Arbitration Clause Should Be Drafted for the Dispute You Hope Never Happens

A good arbitration clause usually looks simple because the difficult decisions have already been made.

The clause should clearly identify the arbitration framework, institution or rules, seat, tribunal structure and language. The contract should separately address governing law. Multi-contract transactions may also require coordination across shareholder agreements, guarantees, financing documents, construction contracts and related instruments.

Parties dealing with Egyptian public entities should examine any special approval requirements before execution.

A common mistake is copying an arbitration provision from an unrelated contract because it “looks standard.” A clause appropriate for a small distribution agreement may perform poorly in a multi-party joint venture or major infrastructure project.

The weakness may remain invisible for years.

Then the dispute begins.

How Youssry Saleh & Partners Assist With Arbitration in Egypt

International arbitration work often starts well before a notice of arbitration.

Youssry Saleh & Partners can advise foreign companies and investors on arbitration clauses in Egypt-related contracts, assess jurisdiction and governing-law issues, assist with CRCICA and other international arbitration proceedings, coordinate Egyptian court applications connected with arbitration, and advise on the recognition, enforcement or challenge of arbitral awards in Egypt.

Where a dispute involves a state entity or foreign investment treaty issues, early legal analysis can also help distinguish contractual rights from any separate public international law questions.

The Clause You Draft Today May Control the Dispute Years Later

Egypt provides a developed legal framework for international commercial arbitration, supported by its Arbitration Law, the New York Convention and established institutional arbitration through CRCICA.

Yet the existence of that framework does not cure a poorly drafted contract.

The seat determines the legal home of the arbitration. The governing law determines the substantive rules. The institutional or procedural rules shape the proceeding. The language affects how the case runs. Finally, the location of assets can determine whether a successful award produces a practical recovery.

For international companies entering Egyptian contracts, reviewing those issues before signature is usually far easier than resolving them after a dispute has begun.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.