ARTICLE
5 July 2024

Puerto Rico Supreme Court Clarifies Employment Claims Inheritance Rights

LM
Littler Mendelson

Contributor

Littler Mendelson logo
With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow
Explore
In Ruiz Mattei v. Commercial Equipment Finance, Inc., the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico determined that claims under the Unjustified Dismissal Act...
Puerto Rico Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Sashmarie Rivera-Lopez
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In Ruiz Mattei v. Commercial Equipment Finance, Inc.,1 the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico determined that claims under the Unjustified Dismissal Act2 and the Workplace Discrimination Act3 are transferable to the employee's heirs following the employee's death.

In that case, the plaintiff filed suit claiming unjustified dismissal and age discrimination. Months later the plaintiff died, and his heirs informed the court that they were interested in continuing with the lawsuit, to which the defendant employer presented its opposition. The Court affirmed that the heirs of an aggrieved employee have standing to replace the deceased and continue any claim pending before the courts. Furthermore, they have standing to initiate the labor claim that their deceased could not file before death. However, the participation of the heirs in these situations will be limited to defending the rights of the deceased exclusively. The Court emphasized that the cause of action does not die with the deceased employee, since the heirs may file suit against the deceased employee's employer raising any claims they could have raised before death.

*Mariel Torres, a second-year law student from the University of Puerto Rico Law School, assisted in the preparation of this article.

Footnotes

1. Ruiz Mattei v. Commercial Equipment Finance, Inc., 2024 TSPR 68 (D.P.R. June 21, 2024).

2. Act No. 80 of May 30, 1976, as amended.

3. Act No. 100 of December June 30, 1959, as amended.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sashmarie Rivera-Lopez
Sashmarie Rivera-Lopez
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More