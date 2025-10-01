Update Of The Implementation Of Judicial Reform In Mexico

On August 27, 2025, the Federal Judiciary issued an Agreement announcing the start of the implementation of the federal judicial reform, which came into effect on Monday, September 1st, 2025.

The Agreement stipulates that judges currently holding positions appointed until 2027, or who have not yet been elected by judicial election, will remain in office until September 15, 2025, unless the Judicial Administration Body determines otherwise. [Our circular: https://www.olivares.mx/es/the-judicial-reform-that-shakes-mexico/].

Likewise, the appointments of district judges and circuit magistrates, as well as the staff assigned to the courts, will also be extended until September 15, 2025.

The same agreement establishes that the period between September 1 st and 15, 2025, shall be considered non-business days but applying exclusively to those courts whose dissolution is scheduled for September 1 st onward.

and 15, 2025, shall be considered non-business days but applying exclusively to those courts whose dissolution is scheduled for September 1 onward. In the District Courts, half of the courts do not currently have a presiding judge, so decisions will be postponed until September 15, 2025.

All necessary measures will be taken to reassign urgent matters with deadlines and terms continuing to run as usual. Resolutions of matters and sessions lists will be suspended until September 15, 2025.

The reassignment of judges and magistrates will begin on September 17, 2025.

This is the result of an improvised judicial reform that impacts the organization of the Federal Judiciary, such as the time required to resolve cases due to the suspension of sentences and the reassignment of judges and magistrates.

OLIVARES will continue monitoring the situation and keep our clients informed about the judicial reform process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.