How Vietnam’s Regulatory Reforms Could Impact IP Owners

Vietnam is implementing and developing a broad package of regulatory reforms that could reshape how IP, data, digital platforms, and product authenticity are regulated and enforced. Several of the key measures have been led by the Ministry of Public Security in its legislative and administrative capacity, as part of a broader government effort.

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Vietnam is implementing and developing a broad package of regulatory reforms that could reshape how IP, data, digital platforms, and product authenticity are regulated and enforced. Several of the key measures have been led by the Ministry of Public Security in its legislative and administrative capacity, as part of a broader government effort.

The core reform package consists of four key legal instruments: proposed amendments to the Criminal Code, a proposed new Data Security Law, a draft Decree on Product Identification, Authentication and Traceability, and the newly enacted Decree No. 330/2026/ND-CP. These instruments include rules on criminal enforcement, data security, electronic identification, product identification and traceability, administrative violations, and cybersecurity sanctions. Combined, these measures will affect copyright enforcement, industrial property rights, trade secrets, AI training data, product provenance, online takedowns, valuation of counterfeit goods and electronic evidence.

It is worth noting that, in addition to strengthening criminal penalties for IP crimes, Vietnam’s emerging regulatory framework increasingly treats infringement, data misuse, product authentication, and platform-enabled violations as interconnected regulatory and enforcement challenges. For rights holders and foreign investors, this could mean stronger tools against counterfeiting and online infringement, but also more compliance obligations around data, traceability, AI, platform controls and government-facing reporting.

Expansion of Criminal IP Enforcement

Proposed amendments to Article 225 of the Criminal Code would expand criminal copyright exposure beyond reproduction and distribution to cover large-scale commercial public performance and online communication of works, phonograms and video recordings. This is important because piracy is increasingly about streaming, unauthorized communication, and platform access models rather than physical copying. Aggravated copyright infringement could be subject to up to 10 years in prison for individuals and fines of up to VND 6 billion (about USD 228,300) for commercial legal entities.

The amended Article 226 would expand criminal industrial property liability beyond trademarks and geographical indications to products or product parts infringing patents for inventions, utility solutions, or industrial designs. This goes beyond the TRIPS baseline requirement for criminal procedures for willful trademark counterfeiting and copyright piracy on a commercial scale. This expansion is notable because patent litigation in Vietnam can be lengthy, which may affect a rights holder’s ability to preserve exclusivity during the patent term, especially in sectors such as pharmaceuticals. Aggravated industrial property offenses could carry up to seven years in prison for individuals and corporate penalties of up to VND 10 billion (or about USD 380,600)

Trade Secrets, Data Assets, and AI

Trade secrets would also be covered under Article 226 of the draft Criminal Code. The impact assessment accompanying the draft states that CPTPP Article 18.78.2 requires criminal procedures and penalties for intentional and unlawful trade secret misappropriation, while Vietnam’s current Criminal Code does not directly criminalize such conduct. The draft would partially close the gap, although the relevant conduct still appears tied to production or trading of infringing products.

As a new standalone law, the draft Data Security Law would add a separate layer by recognizing lawfully created or collected data as capable of carrying ownership and exploitation rights protected under civil and IP law. The draft law also treats business secrets as internal data requiring safeguards against loss, leakage, unauthorized collection, sale or transfer.

The draft Data Security Law would require providers of AI services in Vietnam, in particular generative AI systems, to verify and clean training data to identify legally created data and protect against IP infringement, and to label AI-generated content. This would give rights holders and regulators a compliance hook where models are trained on unauthorized content or where AI output creates infringement risks.

Product Identification and Traceability as an Anti-Counterfeiting Tool

A draft decree on product identification, authentication and traceability may be highly relevant for brand owners and foreign investors. It would establish a national platform and national database for product identification, authentication, and traceability, administered by the Ministry of Public Security in its capacity as the designated government authority, and would apply to producers, processors, traders, distributors, exporters, importers, transporters, and warehouse operators for products and goods within scope. Products manufactured abroad but not consumed or traded in Vietnam would not be covered under the decree, but imported goods sold in Vietnam would be within the practical compliance area.

The platform would generate unique and decentralized identifiers (DIDs) on the national blockchain platform, enabling the creation of digital certificates and digital evidence for decentralized identification, authentication, and product traceability. Product master data would include product name, image, manufacturer or trader, address, origin, key supply-chain events, brand, trademark, batch or serial number (if any), expiry date (if any) and applicable standards. This could help brand owners build evidence against counterfeits by linking product identity, origin, logistics history, certificates and market events in one traceable system.

The compliance requirements are substantial. Producers and importers would need to create product master data, batch and packaging data, and digital-certificate-linked updates. Distributors, retailers and logistics providers would need to update circulation, storage, transportation, and delivery data. E-commerce platforms would need to provide seller identification and traceability data when requested by competent authorities. For foreign investors, this could support anti-counterfeiting, recalls, warranty management, and consumer trust, but might also require integration of product data, warehouse, logistics, invoicing, and product registration systems with a government-administered platform. Data might need to be updated in real time or within 24 hours from the occurrence of a relevant event, and investors will want strong safeguards for confidential product, logistics and technical data.

Cybersecurity Sanctions and Their Intersection with IP Enforcement

Decree No. 330/2026/ND-CP on administrative sanctions in the fields of cybersecurity and personal data protection (Decree 330), which was recently issued with immediate effectiveness on August 19, 2026, also contains IP-adjacent provisions. It refers to copyright, related rights and IP infringements in cyberspace. Relevant acts include sharing digital content that does not comply with copyright, related rights, or IP requirements; livestreaming or sharing protected content from unauthorized sources; and distributing software or mobile applications in breach of IP laws. The decree also covers AI-generated content that exploits original works without complying with IP requirements, as well as software, tools, services and platforms that facilitate IP infringement.

Decree 330 may provide an additional administrative enforcement route against piracy websites, livestreaming piracy, unauthorized software distribution, and other forms of online IP infringement. The risk, however, is possibly overlapping with existing IP sanctions. Decree No. 131/2013 already regulates copyright and related-rights sanctions, including derivative works, public performance, distribution, communication to the public, copying, internet takedown, and anti-circumvention. Decree No. 99/2013 regulates industrial property sanctions, and its 2026 amendments already add blocking access to domain names infringing industrial property rights. However, Decree 330 lacks explicit cross-references to these specialized IP regimes, raising the possibility of overlapping sanctions or inconsistent infringement assessments

Practical Impacts for Rights Holders and Foreign Investors

For rights holders, the direction is encouraging. Copyright owners may gain a stronger route for serious online piracy, brand owners may gain better tools against platform-based counterfeiting, patent owners may gain an additional enforcement avenue where civil proceedings have proven lengthy, and technology companies may see stronger protection for technical data and trade secrets.

For foreign investors, the reforms are also a compliance story. Depending on how the remaining draft instruments develop, companies selling goods in Vietnam may need to prepare for enhanced product traceability requirements, seller identification obligations, AI-related compliance measures, increased scrutiny of online content, and broader regulatory and enforcement activity in the digital environment.

The main implementation considerations include coordination among overlapping authorities, defining clear thresholds for large-scale online conduct, ensuring adequate protection of trade secrets in centralized databases, and reconciling cybersecurity sanctions with specialized IP decrees.

Outlook

Vietnam’s evolving regulatory landscape reflects a move toward a more modern and integrated framework for IP, data, and digital markets. The reform package could make enforcement faster and more evidence-driven, especially for online piracy, counterfeiting, technical data misuse, and product provenance. However, it could also introduce new compliance requirements for foreign investors and rights holders who may need to integrate internal systems with government-administered platforms and manage sensitive product and supply-chain data.

The practical value will depend on clear thresholds, proportionate platform remedies, protection of confidential business data, and effective coordination among the relevant government authorities.

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