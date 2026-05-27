Nine Days That Changed A Portuguese Media Brand: How SIC Lost Polígrafo

Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily.
Our headquarters are based in Lisbon, Portugal, and we also have offices in Angola, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Sao Tome, East Timor and Macao. Inventa also holds a large network of representatives all across the African region, including representation before the ARIPO and OAPI regional organizations, committed to delivering global coverage with local experience.
Trademarks in the media industry can be as valuable as the content they represent. This was clearly illustrated in the case of Polígrafo, a Portuguese fact-checking programme, where control over the brand name ultimately determined who could continue using the format.
Inês Monteiro Alves’s articles from Inventa are most popular:
in European Union
Trademarks in the media industry can be as valuable as the content they represent. This was clearly illustrated in the case of Polígrafo, a Portuguese fact-checking programme, where control over the brand name ultimately determined who could continue using the format.
Inês Monteiro Alves, explores the trademark implications of this case, examining how ownership, contractual authorisation, and timing played a decisive role in the dispute.