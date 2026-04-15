Sri Lanka Launches Public Online IP Database – What It Means For Brand Owners

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The National Intellectual Property Office of Sri Lanka (NIPO) has officially launched its long-awaited public online search platform for Intellectual Property records. As of February 5th, 2026, users can access national databases covering:

Trademarks (TM)

Patents

Industrial Designs

The database is available free of charge at: nipo.lk.wipo.net.

This development marks a significant step in the modernization and digitization of Sri Lanka's IP system, implemented with the support of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

NIPO has further announced that online filing is expected to follow, further streamlining the registration process. This signals a clear shift toward a more efficient and accessible IP system in Sri Lanka.

Why This Matters for Trademark Owners?

The launch of an online public database is a practical and strategic advancement for businesses seeking trademark protection in Sri Lanka.

Key Considerations for Foreign Applicants

Sri Lanka remains a first-to-file jurisdiction. Rights are primarily secured through registration, not use alone. With easier access to the registry:

Clearance searches should now form a standard pre-filing step.

Earlier filing is advisable to secure priority.

Monitoring strategies should be reviewed.

For brand owners expanding into South Asia, Sri Lanka continues to be a strategically important market. With the registry now more transparent and accessible:

Clearance and risk assessment can be conducted more efficiently.

Enforcement strategies can be strengthened.

Portfolio management can be better aligned with regional expansion plans.

However, the increased accessibility also means competitors can more easily identify and react to filings, reinforcing the importance of a proactive trademark strategy.

If you are considering filing in Sri Lanka or would like to review your current portfolio in light of this development, we would be pleased to assist.

For further information please contact at S.S Rana & Co. email: info@ssrana.in or call at (+91- 11 4012 3000). Our website can be accessed at www.ssrana.in

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.