Exploring Claim Amendments In Patent Invalidation Proceedings

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In traditional practice, the rules governing claim amendments in patent invalidation proceedings have always been interpreted and applied with a core focus on restriction. Based on considerations of protecting public reliance interests and ensuring administrative examination efficiency, relatively strict constraints have been placed on the scope, manner, and timing of amendments. The aim has been to prevent patentees from circumventing the grounds for invalidation, expanding the scope of patent protection, or remedying drafting defects that existed at the time of allowance, thereby ensuring the fairness and rigor of the proceedings.

According to the provisions of the Patent Examination Guidelines, amendments to invention or utility model patents are limited to the claims and must be directed to the grounds for invalidation or the defects identified by the panel. Such amendments must also comply with four core principles, with strict limitations on the manner and timing of amendment. Over long standing judicial and examination practice, these rules have gradually solidified into a stereotypical strict restriction approach. In some cases, this has even led to an overemphasis on restrictions while neglecting the fundamental value of the amendment system.

However, with the continuous improvement of China's intellectual property protection system and the further prominence of the core objectives of incentivizing innovation and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of patentees, this traditional understanding is gradually being overturned. In recent typical cases, the Supreme People's Court (SPC), grounded in the legislative purpose of Article 1 of the Patent Law, has provided a new interpretation of the value orientation of the claim amendment system. This has reversed the traditional “restriction first” tendency and clearly established the primary value of “permitting amendments.” This shift provides clear guidance for the adjudication of relevant cases in judicial practice. A number of typical cases recently published by the SPC illustrate the core value of “permitting amendments” from various dimensions and clarify the necessity and proper boundaries of amendment restrictions.

In its judgement in case (2022) SPC Administrative Final No. 870, the SPC made a significant pronouncement on the claim amendment system in patent validity proceedings. The Court stated that the primary purpose of this system is to permit amendments. The goal is to prevent inventions that have genuine technical contributions from being left unprotected due to improper drafting, thereby safeguarding the legitimate rights of patentees and encouraging real innovation. Restrictions on amendments are merely a tool for balancing interests. Such restrictions must be truly necessary and must not exceed reasonable limits. If the restrictions deprive patentees of the opportunity to amend and harm their legitimate rights, those restrictions go beyond what is necessary. In this case, the Court ultimately approved a deletion type amendment proposed during an oral hearing.

In case (2023) SPC Administrative Final No. 246, the SPC clarified the standard for determining an obvious error. The key question is whether a person skilled in the art can identify a clear error or ambiguity and, by reading the claims, the specification, and the drawings, arrive at a single correct understanding. Correcting an obvious error is to restore the original meaning of the claim based on a holistic reading of the patent documents. Such corrections should not be seen as changing the scope of protection and therefore should not be considered a violation of the rules. This ruling corrected the mistaken tendency of using "whether the scope of protection has changed" as the sole criterion for judgment and further expanded the reasonable space for amendments.

In another judgment, case (2023) SPC Administrative Final No. 1059, the Court addressed the amendment approach of "further limiting the claims." This approach typically involves incorporating one or more technical features from other claims into a given claim to narrow its scope of protection. However, incorporating a technical feature from another claim does not mean that the language must be copied verbatim. Whether an amendment qualifies as "further limiting the claims" should be assessed from the perspective of a person skilled in the art, based on the relationship between the added content and the original disclosure in the claims. It is sufficient that the limiting content can be directly and unambiguously derived from the original claims. The Court also noted that the Patent Examination Guidelines provide an illustrative, not exhaustive, list of permissible amendment methods. Other legitimate methods are not excluded. The SPC believes that a moderate relaxation of permissible amendment methods can help the patent validity process focus on the core of the invention without undermining public reliance on the allowed patent.

The core of the patent system is the balance between private and public interests. Traditional practice leaned too heavily toward protecting the interests of challengers and the public, leading to an imbalance. The SPC's rulings recalibrate this balance. They clarify that the interests of the challenger and the public are relative and supplementary. These interests shall be reasonably accommodated, premised upon the protection of the patentee's legitimate rights and interests, so as to ultimately achieve an organic unity, i.e., a mutually reinforcing balance between private and public interests. This balance is not a simple “one size fits all” solution. Instead, it should be based on the substantive contribution of the invention, which allows the legitimate rights of patentees to be fully recognized while preventing overly broad amendments from undermining public trust in the notice effect of patents. In practice, there is ambiguity in the claims of some patents due to drafting defects during the granting stage, yet they represent significant technological innovation. If such patents were declared invalid simply because of strict amendment restrictions, it would not only discourage patentees but also waste innovative achievements. The direction set by the SPC's cases aims to resolve this dilemma. By establishing the core principle of "permitting amendments," truly innovative inventions can be preserved. At the same time, reasonable restrictions prevent patentees from abusing amendment rights to harm the public interest, creating a dynamic balance between private and public interests. This embodies the fundamental purpose of the Patent Law to incentivize and protect innovation.

The invalidation process must balance procedural efficiency with substantive justice. The traditionally strict restrictions, while efficient, risk sacrificing substantive justice. The SPC's reshaping of the guiding principle maintains necessary restrictions to ensure efficiency while moderately relaxing amendment rules to allow substantive innovations to be protected. This achieves the unity of both values and fulfills the core function of the validity determination process. The value of procedural efficiency lies in avoiding lengthy procedures and waste of resources, ensuring that patent validity disputes are resolved in a timely manner and providing clear guidance to market participants. Substantive justice, however, is the ultimate goal of the invalidation process. Only by ensuring that truly valuable innovations are protected can the patent system truly serve its purpose of incentivizing innovation. In traditional practice, the overemphasis on amendment restrictions, while capable of shortening examination cycles and improving efficiency, often led to outcomes that were formally legal but substantively unjust. Patents with technical contributions were declared invalid due to drafting defects that could not be corrected through amendments, violating the fundamental purpose of the patent system. The SPC's cases make clear that procedural efficiency should serve substantive justice. Necessary restrictions are meant to ensure an orderly process, but not at the expense of substantive justice. The invalidation process should truly serve as a key mechanism for identifying and protecting innovation.

Guided by the aforementioned cases, patentees and their attorneys should shift away from the passive mindset that has long dominated practice. Within the framework of the Patent Examination Guidelines, they should make full use of the space for "permitting amendments," carefully grasp the boundaries of permissible amendments, strengthen their focus on evidence, anticipate potential validity challenges in advance, and formulate targeted amendment and defense strategies to protect their rights. Under the traditional "restriction first" approach, many patentees and attorneys found themselves in a defensive position when facing invalidation challenges. They were often either afraid to propose any amendments or made blind, non-compliant changes that were swiftly rejected by the examiners.

Drawing on the direction set by the SPC’s cases and practical experience, patentees and attorneys should fully recognize that "permitting amendments" is the primary value of the claim amendment system. This recognition is the first step toward proactively using amendment opportunities to correct drafting defects and avoid invalidation risks. In practical terms, patentees and attorneys should strictly follow the amendment principles and methods set forth in the Patent Examination Guidelines while making full use of the space now available for permissible amendments. Lower risk amendments, such as deletion type amendments, should be prioritized. For more complex amendments, such as further limiting amendments or corrections of obvious errors, the specification, drawings, and prior art should be used to fully demonstrate the legality and reasonableness of the proposed change. It is essential to ensure that the amended content can be directly and unambiguously derived from the original claims and specification, do not go beyond the scope of the original disclosure, and does not expand the scope of protection. At the same time, patentees and attorneys should strengthen their focus on evidence by gathering materials that prove both the legality of the amendment and the technical innovation of the patent in advance. During the proceedings, they should clearly explain the reasons for the amendment and proactively cooperate with the panel's review. This approach will help avoid rejection due to insufficient evidence or inadequate reasoning.

Furthermore, patentees and attorneys should anticipate potential validity challenges well before they arise. After a patent is allowed, they should promptly review the claims, identify any remaining drafting defects, and prepare responsive strategies in advance. By formulating targeted amendment and defense plans, they can maximize the protection of their legitimate rights and be ready to act swiftly when a challenge is filed.

In summary, the shift in claim amendment rules from "restriction first" to "permitting amendments" is a natural result of the continuous improvement of intellectual property protection in China. The SPC's cases provide clear guidance for practice. When all parties work together in this direction, it will not only protect the legitimate rights of patentees and stimulate innovation but also properly balance public interests and procedural efficiency. This will drive the high quality development of the patent system and lay a solid foundation for building a strong intellectual property nation.

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