2025 Typical Cases of Trademark Administrative Protection

China's National Intellectual Property Administration has released ten significant trademark enforcement cases from 2024, showcasing coordinated efforts between administrative and criminal authorities to combat infringement. These cases span various industries and demonstrate innovative enforcement approaches, from tackling bad faith filings of emerging AI brand names to dismantling cross-regional counterfeit networks through online and offline channels.

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1. Series of Bad Faith Fillings of the DEEPSEEK Trademark, Guangdong

This case involved brand protection for a technology company in an emerging field of innovation. The CNIPA rejected the bad faith trademark applications and issued a public notice. Authorities at the provincial, city, and district levels responded quickly, cracking down on the practice of piggybacking on popular terms and supporting the development of the artificial intelligence industry.

2. Use of a Deceptive Mark as a Trademark, Chongqing

This case involved the continued illegal use of a registered trademark after it had been declared invalid because it was deceptive. The authorities investigated and severely punished the illegal use, effectively cleaning up the market and guiding businesses toward lawful and proper trademark use

3. Infringement of the LULULEMON and Other Registered Trademarks, Guangxi

The enforcement authorities seized physical inventory from offline stores, conducted in depth investigations into online sales channels, and took action against both online and offline infringement. They also initiated coordination between administrative enforcement and criminal justice, sending a strong deterrent message against infringing activities.

4. Infringement of the Mark and Other Registered Trademarks, Anhui

This case involved the cross-regional production and sale of counterfeit liquor. Administrative and judicial authorities worked together efficiently and coordinated their actions across regions. They successfully dismantled a cross-regional criminal network involved in producing and selling counterfeit liquor, and simultaneously imposed administrative penalties on downstream distributors, achieving a full chain enforcement.

5. Infringement of the Registered Trademark, Shanghai

This case involved an atypical form of trademark infringement known as reverse passing off. By accurately identifying the infringing facts, the case provided a vivid illustration of the prohibition set forth in Article 57 of the Trademark Law, which forbids removing a registered trademark and putting the relabeled goods back into the market.

6. Infringement of the Registered Trademark, Shanxi

This case involved reverse coordination between criminal justice and administrative enforcement. Based on a recommendation from the procuratorate, the administrative authorities promptly launched an investigation. Without compromising public electrical safety, they supervised the phased removal of counterfeit goods by the party concerned. Because the party had engaged in repeat infringement, the authorities imposed a heavy penalty.

7. Unauthorized Use of the Registered Trademark Symbol ® on a Shop Sign, Fujian

This case involved the legal requirements for displaying the registered trademark symbol “®” on a shop sign. The party used the symbol on its shop sign even though it had not obtained a trademark registration for its services. The authorities addressed this violation and clarified the relevant principles set out in the guidance on the application and use of service class trademarks.

8. Series of Infringements of the and Other Trademarks Through WeChat Store Sales, Zhejiang

This case involved trademark infringement through sales on a WeChat Store platform. The enforcement authorities discovered the case through an online investigation, initiated coordination with criminal justice, and traced the infringement upstream to suppliers and downstream to distributors, dismantling the entire network of counterfeit production and sales.

9. Infringement of the CHANEL and Other Registered Trademarks, Jiangsu

The enforcement authorities discovered this case during a routine inspection of a logistics facility. They targeted a complete infringement supply chain that was highly concealed and operated across regions through a networked structure. The successful enforcement sent a strong deterrent message against similar infringements in rural areas and at the edges of cities, where enforcement is often weaker.

10. Infringement of the and Other Registered Trademarks, Xinjiang

This case involved reverse coordination between criminal justice and administrative enforcement. Based on a recommendation from the procuratorate and considering the circumstances of the conduct, who benefited, and who had management responsibility, the administrative authorities correctly identified the company as the infringing party and imposed administrative penalties. This achieved the result of imposing liability even where no criminal penalty was imposed.

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