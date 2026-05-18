China Court Decision On AI Copyright Creation And Copying

A Guangzhou court has delivered China's first criminal verdict for copyright infringement involving AI-generated content, sentencing two individuals for illegally recording and reselling over 1,700 AI-created short dramas. The landmark decision confirms that AI-assisted works can receive copyright protection when significant human intellectual effort is involved, while making clear that unauthorized commercial distribution of such content remains illegal.

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In a landmark case for the digital age, a court in Guangzhou delivered China’s first criminal verdict involving copyright infringement for AI-generated short dramas. The Huangpu District People’s Court sentenced two individuals to eight months’ imprisonment (suspended for a year) and issued fines after they were found guilty of illegally recording and reselling more than 1,700 Audiovisual works.

The dramas were created using AI tools developed by a gaming company. But the court rejected the defense that they were unprotected automated outputs. Prosecutors argued—and the court agreed—that the productions met the legal threshold for originality. The drama creators had input original scripts, plot outlines, and nuanced prompts, embedding "distinctive expression" into the final content.

The defendants used screen-recording software to harvest dramas in bulk, later offloading them at cut-prices on e-commerce platforms.

This decision's significance is that it confirmed authorship status for AI-assisted works, provided there is significant human intellectual effort involved. The short drama market in China is huge with AI extensively used for productions.

The other message is that AI-generated content is not a free-for-all and unauthorized commercial dissemination is illegal.

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