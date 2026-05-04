Intellectual Property Tools For Myanmar’s Local Brands

Across the region, local brands have become key drivers of economic growth, cultural identity, and innovation, and Myanmar is no exception. From traditional products and creative industries to modern startups...

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Across the region, local brands have become key drivers of economic growth, cultural identity, and innovation, and Myanmar is no exception. From traditional products and creative industries to modern startups and small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs), Myanmar’s local brands are increasingly shaping domestic markets. However, as local brands grow, they also face higher risks of imitation, misuse, and unfair competition. In this context, protecting brand identity, creativity, and innovation through proper intellectual property (IP) strategies is essential to ensure that Myanmar’s homegrown businesses can grow sustainably, compete confidently, and retain the value of what they create.

The Key IP Laws for Local Brands

In 2019, Myanmar enacted a comprehensive suite of four IP laws, aligning the nation’s IP enforcement framework with international standards.

Trademark Law 2019: This law introduced the “first-to-file” system into the country, with trademark rights primarily obtained through registration with the Intellectual Property Department (IPD). Trademarks protect brand names, logos, and other signs that distinguish goods or services. Registration grants the exclusive rights to use the mark and to prevent others from using identical or confusingly similar marks. Each registration lasts for 10 years from the filing date and can be renewed for subsequent 10-year periods.

This law introduced the “first-to-file” system into the country, with trademark rights primarily obtained through registration with the Intellectual Property Department (IPD). Trademarks protect brand names, logos, and other signs that distinguish goods or services. Registration grants the exclusive rights to use the mark and to prevent others from using identical or confusingly similar marks. Each registration lasts for 10 years from the filing date and can be renewed for subsequent 10-year periods. Copyright Law 2019: Copyright, which arises automatically upon creation, protects literary, artistic, musical, and audiovisual works, including software, advertisements, artwork, and social media content. While registration with the IPD is not mandatory under this law, it can be helpful for establishing evidence and supporting any future enforcement. The terms of protection for economic rights associated with copyrights vary depending on the type of work involved. In contrast, the protection for moral rights lasts indefinitely—continuing even after the author’s death.

Copyright, which arises automatically upon creation, protects literary, artistic, musical, and audiovisual works, including software, advertisements, artwork, and social media content. While registration with the IPD is not mandatory under this law, it can be helpful for establishing evidence and supporting any future enforcement. The terms of protection for economic rights associated with copyrights vary depending on the type of work involved. In contrast, the protection for moral rights lasts indefinitely—continuing even after the author’s death. Industrial Design Law 2019: Under this law, any industrial design that is new and independently created can be filed with the IPD. Industrial design protection covers the visual appearance of products, such as shapes, patterns, or ornamentation. This is especially relevant for fashion items, packaging, consumer goods, and handicrafts. The term of protection for industrial designs lasts for five years from the filing date and may be renewed for up to two additional consecutive five-year periods.

Under this law, any industrial design that is new and independently created can be filed with the IPD. Industrial design protection covers the visual appearance of products, such as shapes, patterns, or ornamentation. This is especially relevant for fashion items, packaging, consumer goods, and handicrafts. The term of protection for industrial designs lasts for five years from the filing date and may be renewed for up to two additional consecutive five-year periods. Patent Law 2019: Under Myanmar’s Patent Law 2019, inventions that are new, involve an inventive step, and are capable of industrial application are eligible for patent protection. Additionally, utility models (also known as petty patents in some countries) can be registered if they are new and industrially applicable. Patents safeguard technical inventions; however, the law specifically excludes chemical, pharmaceutical, and biological substances, as well as new uses of known substances, from both patent and utility model protection. Local businesses should thoroughly evaluate whether their inventions meet the criteria for patentability before proceeding with a filing. The terms for patents and utility models are 20 years and ten years from the filing date, respectively, subject to payment of annuity fees.

A Practical IP Toolkit for Local Brands

Local brands can strengthen their IP by taking a few practical steps. Early identification of IP assets, such as brand names, logos, designs, and creative works, is essential. Trademarks should be registered as soon as a brand is adopted, particularly before market expansion or licensing. Keeping clear, dated records of creation and use helps support ownership claims. Brands should also ensure IP ownership is clearly addressed in employment and commercial contracts and regularly monitor the market to detect and act against copying or confusingly similar marks.

As a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Myanmar benefits from the recognition of priority claims under the TRIPS Agreement and the relevant national laws of most countries in the region. A priority claim is a time-sensitive right allowing an applicant to use the filing date of an initial application for subsequent applications in other countries. Consequently, local brands in Myanmar can leverage the rights and protections afforded by these international agreements.

Enforcement and Commercial Value

Myanmar’s IP laws provide several enforcement options for resolving IP-related disputes, including dispute resolution by amicable means, civil remedies, and, where appropriate, criminal penalties.

IP serves as a strategic business asset for local producers and SMEs, enabling them to build brand credibility and compete on a larger scale. Through licensing, franchising, and strategic partnerships, Myanmar’s local brands can expand operations, attract investment, and access regional markets. In particular, effective IP protection supports ASEAN market expansion by helping businesses secure their brand identity across borders, reduce the risk of imitations, and engage confidently with distributors and partners in neighboring countries. In an increasingly competitive market, a clear and well-managed IP strategy not only supports sustainable growth at home but also opens the door to regional and international opportunities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.