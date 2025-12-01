Myanmar Issues Geographical Indication Rules And Forms

On November 21, 2025, Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) issued Notification No. 103/2025 promulgating the Geographical Indication Rules (GI Rules), establishing a comprehensive framework for the registration and administration of geographical indications (GI), which are primarily governed by the Trademark Law of 2019. On the same day, the MOC released Notification No. 104/2025 specifying the required forms for GI-related matters.

The GI Rules establish a comprehensive set of procedures for the entire GI application process, including filing applications, oppositions, cancellations, and invalidations, and appointing a local representative for GI-related matters. Under the Trademark Law and the GI Rules, domestic and foreign legal entities (organizations) that formally represent a defined group of stakeholders (such as producers or manufacturers of natural products or resources, agricultural products, handicrafts, or industrial products) and other competent authorities from government departments are eligible to apply for GI registration with the Intellectual Property Department (IPD) in Myanmar.

Application

A GI application can be submitted in either English or Myanmar language electronically, in person, or via post. Foreign applicants seeking to register a GI in Myanmar are required to submit a copy of the registration certificate from their country of origin with the GI application. This certificate must explicitly state the GI name of the protected product.

Notably, foreign applicants are mandated to appoint a local representative in Myanmar to act on their behalf for GI-related matters with the IPD and appeal-related matters with the IP Agency. The form for appointing the local representative must be duly notarized in the applicant's home country to ensure its legal validity and acceptance in accordance with the GI Rules.

Application for Use of GI Logo

Pursuant to the GI Rules, any interested individual, local or foreign, may submit an application to the IPD for authorization to use the GI logo, provided they meet the following criteria:

They are actively engaged in the business of producing or trading the GI product or goods for which registration is sought within the designated geographical area;

They are a member of the applicant organization; and

They are in full compliance with the specifications outlined for the relevant organization or entity.

Eligible applicants may use the GI logo on stickers, labels, or packaging for products associated with the GI.

Next Steps

The government fees for GI-related matters have yet to be announced. The official announcement signaling the commencement of GI application submissions in Myanmar is also pending. As the application process is open to both local and foreign organizations, all interested parties are strongly advised to thoroughly review Myanmar's GI registration requirements and begin gathering the necessary documentation ahead of the imminent application period.

