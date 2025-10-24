Myanmar Sets Customs Recordation Rules For Copyrights

Myanmar's customs authorities have introduced new procedures allowing copyright holders to protect their intellectual property from infringing goods at the border. The Ministry of Finance and Revenue issued Notification No. 107/2025 on September 11, 2025, establishing rules and requirements for customs recordation under the Copyright Law of 2019. The notification includes eight official forms for copyright-related customs matters—three for applicants and five for the Customs Department. This was followed by Customs Department Announcement No. 1/2025, dated September 29, 2025, which details the security required for suspended goods.

Customs recordation provides a proactive mechanism for rights holders to prevent importation of pirated works. By registering their works with the Customs Department, rights holders gain access to enhanced border enforcement measures, empowering customs officials to identify and intercept pirated goods before they enter the market.

While copyright protection in Myanmar arises automatically under the Copyright Law of 2019, a registration certificate for copyright or related rights is required to apply for customs recordation.

Customs Recordation

Registered copyright and related rights holders can apply directly or through authorized legal representatives for customs recordation to prevent cross-border trade in pirated works. Applications must use the prescribed form and include all supporting documentary evidence specified in the form.

The Customs Department will notify applicants within 15 days of receiving their application. Each recordation remains valid for two years from the date of acceptance and may be renewed for successive two-year periods by submitting a renewal application at least 30 days before expiration.

Rights holders whose works are recorded must notify the Customs Department within five days of any amendment or withdrawal of information at the Intellectual Property Department.

Suspension Orders

Registered copyright and related rights holders can request a suspension order to prevent release of pirated goods into free circulation, regardless of whether they have filed a customs recordation. Requests must present sufficient grounds to believe that pirated goods are being, will be, or are likely to be imported into Myanmar.

Applications may be submitted in English or Myanmar language and can be made in person, by post, or electronically. Translations may be required upon request.

The Customs Department will notify applicants of the outcome within 30 days. If accepted, applicants must pay a security deposit within seven days or the application will be rejected. The required security is MMK 10,000,000 (approximately USD 4,760) or 10% of the customs value of the suspended goods, in accordance with Customs Department Announcement No. 1/2025.

Non-Applicable Goods

Customs enforcement measures under Notification No. 107/2025 do not apply to the following categories of imported goods:

Transshipment cargo

Reshipment cargo

Retention cargo

Transit trade cargo

Goods imported with government approval for the public interest

Business Outlook

Customs recordation for copyrights and related rights is a proactive step businesses can take to combat the importation of pirated or otherwise infringing works. This process reduces the risk of economic loss and strengthens the rights holder's legal position in enforcement proceedings.

