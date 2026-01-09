Cambodia's IP Toolkit Webinar: Empowers MSMEs On Trade Marks & Digital Branding

Rouse Cambodia successfully delivered the IP Toolkit 1 Project via a webinar on 5 January 2026, in partnership with the Department of Intellectual Property Rights (DIPR). The project was fully supported by the UK Mission to ASEAN through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO).

The webinar, titled "Practical Guide for MSMEs on Trademark & Digital Branding in Cambodia," leveraged the IP Toolkit to provide practical guidance on trade marks and digital brand assets for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). To maximize accessibility, the entire session was conducted in Khmer.

Monyrak Phang led the project and webinar in Cambodia, with expert presentations from Phengchhay Ing and Ratana Soy. We were honored to have opening remarks from Her Excellency Helen Fazey, UK Ambassador to ASEAN, and H.E. Suon Vichea, Advisor to the Ministry of Commerce, Head of the Secretariat of the National Committee for Intellectual Property Management (NCIPM), and Director of DIPR.

The webinar welcomed 180 participants and fostered strong engagement through insightful questions and active discussions. The event benefited from seamless coordination among the organizing teams.

We extend our sincere gratitude to the DIPR, UK Mission to ASEAN, and UKIPO for their close collaboration. We look forward to building on this vital work to further support MSMEs in Cambodia.