Update On EOT Requests From Cambodia IR Office

Update on EOT Requests from the Cambodia IR Office of the Department of Intellectual Property Rights

A recent update from the Cambodia IR office indicates a significant change in the handling of Extension of Time (EOT) requests.

Effective March 17, 2025, the IR office will automatically grant a 60-day extension upon receipt of an EOT request, eliminating the previous requirement for a formal notice of grant.

This change means that agents and clients will need to independently track new deadlines without waiting for official confirmation.

Key points to note include:

1. Requirements and Documentation: The requirements for requesting an extension remain the same. However, if a request is submitted without a Power of Attorney (POA), it is advisable to notify the examiner.

2. Date Discrepancies: The IR office has acknowledged issues with date discrepancies in the online filing system. The 60-day extension will be counted from the IPAS receipt date in such cases.

4. Reason for Extension: While extensions will be automatically granted, the IR office will still review the justification provided. Unreasonable justifications may lead to rejection of the request.

5. Number of Extensions Allowed: The exact number of extensions that can be granted is not confirmed, with each request evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

While the Cambodia IR office has implemented changes to the extension of time request process and an automatic deadline granting system, the Registration Office and Post-Registration Office still maintain the same practice. All EOT requests in these offices will continue to be counted from the physical notice of grant issued by the DIPR examiner.

This update reflects a shift in the process for handling extension requests, and understanding these changes will be essential for effective navigation of the new system.

